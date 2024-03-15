A Teen Titans Movie Is In The Works At DC Studios, And I’m Eager To Learn What The Superhero Team Lineup Will Be

The DC Extended Universe ended last year with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and now we await the beginning of the new DC Universe. There are already plenty of upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows that are officially slated for this new continuity, and now it looks like another one is being set into place. Word’s come in that DC Studios is developing a live-action Teen Titans movie, and now I’m eager to learn which superheroes will make up the team.

According to THR, Ana Nogueira has been tapped to write the screenplay for this project. She already has a relationship established at DC as the screenwriter behind Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, so clearly DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran like her work if they’re wanting her to flesh out this new DC era some more. Beyond that though, no details about this incarnation of the Teen Titans have been revealed.

Assuming this movie does indeed move forward, it’ll be the second time the Teen Titans have shined on the big screen, the first being in 2018’s Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. However, the team was previously adapted in live-action for Titans, the adult-oriented superhero TV show that originally aired on the now-defunct DC Universe platform, and then was exclusively streamed to Max subscribers. It’s also worth noting that a Teen Titans movie was put into development back in 2007, but nothing ever came of the project.

As already stated, the biggest question on my mind following this news is who will be on the DC Universe’s version of the Teen Titans? On the one hand, the general public is chiefly aware of these characters from the Teen Titans animated series that aired from 2003 to 2006, and the Teen Titans Go! offshoot that premiered in 2013 and is still running. So keeping that in mind, using Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and Cyborg as the starring heroes would be a solid way to appeal to the masses.

On the other hand, the Teen Titans started off as a team comprised of sidekicks, with Robin being joined by folks like Aqualad, Speedy, Kid Flash and Wonder Girl. Since it’s been established that heroes have already been around for a while at the start of the DC Universe (as evidenced by the cast of the Superman reboot), and with the Damian Wayne incarnation of Robin set to appear in The Brave and the Bold, perhaps Ana Nogueira’s could hone in on that sidekick angle instead. Specifically, I’m thinking that using the aforementioned younger heroes could be used as a way to also sneakily introduce Aquaman, Green Arrow, Flash and Wonder Woman, none of whom have been confirmed for the DC Universe yet.

Whatever the case, we’ll pass along if Teen Titans is officially confirmed by DC Studios, along with any other major updates. Meanwhile, the DC Universe will officially get underway with the animated Max series Creature Commandos, and then Superman will arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025.