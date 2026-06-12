The Cool Way Milly Alcock’s Supergirl Pays Tribute To Christopher Reeve

The superhero genre continues to dominate pop culture, and DC co-CEO James Gunn is bringing another upcoming DC movie to theaters with Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are hyped to see this new entry to the burgeoning shared universe, and for Milly Alcock to take center stage as Kara Zor-El. And the House of the Dragon star recently revealed an amazing connection her costume has to Christopher Reeve's Superman. Let's break it down.

After a quick cameo in James Gunn's Superman (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription), fans will get to know Kara much more in Supergirl. During an interview with Raiders of the Lost Podcast, Alcock revealed an awesome detail about her Supergirl suit. As she put it:

So my cape in this film was remade using material from the original Superman cape, I think from the first Superman. I think that they found, it was like 16 meters of that material. So that's in the back of my cape now.

Well, my mind is blown. This is a truly epic way for Supergirl to pay homage to what came before, and Christopher Reeve's iconic tenure as Superman. Her suit already looks great thanks to its bright colors and connection to David Corenswet's Superman, but the fact that the cape is literally made from the same material as the one Reeve wore is incredible. And I have to assume it's going to please longtime fans who grew up with that original set of four movies.

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Supergirl's first trailer showed Milly Alcock suited up, and she looks pretty incredible, cape and all. The fact that it's literally the same material used for Christopher Reeve's costume is an awesome bit of detail that pays homage to the franchise's history. And I can't wait to see how it looks when Gillespie's blockbuster gets its wide theatrical release.

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Late actor Christopher Reeve made history bringing Superman to the big screen in live-action, and his movies are regularly re-watched to this day. He not only inhabited the title character's heroism and optimism, but was able to play Clark Kent through an incredible physical performance. Plus, he looked damn good in the suit and cape.

This is only the latest example of Reeve's Superman being invoked for new adaptations. Henry Cavill famously tried on Reeve's suit when testing for Man of Steel, and now the same cape fabric has been used for Supergirl. Clearly, the filmmakers behind these movies know their history and have respect for the OG.

Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see where Milly Alcock's character goes next, and if there are more homages to Christopher Reeve.