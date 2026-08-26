Watch Out Titanic, Spider-Man's Coming For You With Its Next Big Box Office Record
Spidey needs a villain called Iceberg now.
Tom Holland's Peter Parker probably wasn't trying to become the world's biggest box office while trying to stop Sadie Sink's Jean Gray from mentally taking over New York City, but that's exactly what's been happening since Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man; Brand New Day nearly hit $1 billion in its first week in theaters. It remained in the top spot the next week, as well as each week after that. And it looks like James Cameron's Titanic is the next box office king the webslinger will soon bypass.
First released in 1997 (and then later for limited theatrical rereleases), Titanic has been the lone pre-2000 holdout in the Top 10 highest global box office earners, with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as the only other '90s movie in the Top 25. But the historical romantic drama will almost definitely get overtaken soon by Brand New Day, the second-fastest movie to reach $2 billion. Meaning the disaster flick will at last get ousted from its lofty spot in the Top 5. Here are the most current tracking totals:
Top 10 Worldwide Lifetime Grosses
- Avatar - $2.923,710,708
- Avengers: Endgame - $2,799,439,100
- Avatar: The Way of Water - $2,334,484,620
- Ne Zha 2 - $2,270,700,370
- Titanic - $2,264,812,968
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day - $2,223,400,177
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $2,071,310,218
- Avengers: Infinity War - $2,052,415,039
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - $1,921,426,073
- Zootopia 2 - $1,866,647,950
As it's made clear, Brand New Day is the only 2026 movie release in the Top 10, though Christopher Nolan's billion-dollar baby The Odyssey is in the #19 slot. And unless a completely unpredictable and unexplainable dearth of Spidey ticket sales is suddenly reported all around the planet, the newest MCU movie could potentially slide up into the #5 spot sooner than you might think.
Check out this math: if we note Spider-Man: Brand New Day's earliest global release date as July 29, and divide its current grosses by the 28 days that have passed since, the movie is averaging a completely bonkers total of over $12.8 million per day.
As such, since it's less than $42 million behind Titanic, Brand New Day could take over that fifth position by the time the weekend gets here. To take it a step further, the movie would only need to earn $7-8 million more to usurp the #3 ranking from the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2. It's still $700 million behind Avatar, though. I'm not saying that's an impossible feat or anything, but it may take another two or three weeks to get there.
The massive box office success isn't just a huge win for Marvel Studios and Disney. Tom Holland himself worked out a stellar deal for his fourth standalone Spidey movie, earning $20 million up front, with a backend agreement that likely puts his total earnings at north of $100 million, without a capped ceiling for said bonus.
Of course, I don't think anyone will be surprised if Titanic later falls down to #7 on the all-time Top 10 list after the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in December. If any superhero movie can somehow steal the 2026 box office crown from Peter Parker, it'd be one fronted by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
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Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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