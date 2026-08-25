Music Legend Dolly Parton Is Dead At 80, See Her Family's Statement

We've lost a legend. The beloved recording artist, actress, philanthropist Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80. This news comes after the country music icon shared an update on Friday about "health issues." Parton leaves behind a six decade career and the title "Queen of Country."

Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her death with a video message. You can watch it below.

A Message from the Family of Dolly Parton - YouTube Watch On

Seaver is the son of one of her twelve siblings, Cassie Parton, and her head of security for more than 20 years. As he said in his tribute message:

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Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest. Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly. Aunt Granny. Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all.

On Friday, Dolly Parton told People that she was "dealing with some health issues" that she hadn't paid attention to when she was watching over her husband, Carl. He died back in March at the age of 82. A couple weeks prior, Parton also skipped an in-person appearance at Dollywood's new ride opening after her doctor told her not to travel. As she explained in a video message to fans from August 14:

I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I’ve had a few little health issues and sometimes I get a little dizzy and I get dehydrated. And I’m dehydrated... So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week.’ So I guess if your doctor tells you, ‘You ain’t traveling this week,’ you ain’t traveling this week.

And back in May, Dolly Parton cancelled a Las Vegas residency she had planned, which she previously had postponed back in September 2025 due to health problems as well. Dolly's sister Freida spoke to being concerned for the icon on October due to her treatment with kidney stones.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

As Dolly Parton's nephew also shared, the singer as the daughter of a farmer who worked in the mountains of East Tennessee. Her music career got its start when she was a child when she found local success singing for TV and radio. She even met Johnny Cash, who encouraged her to pursue music as a profession.

Parton has made 50 studio albums across 60 years of her music career, and has been heavily decorated with accolades including 11 Grammys. Her biggest song is "I Will Always Love You," which remains the only solo song to top the Country charts in two separate decades. Two of her other most signature tracks were of course, "9 to 5" and "Jolene".

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She was also an actress best known for teaming up with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda for 9 to 5. It earned her a Golden Globe nomination for "New Star of the Year". She also starred in 1982's The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the very quotable Steel Magnolias and memorably guest-starred in Hannah Montana as Aunt Dolly among many other TV appearances over the years.

Parton also opened her own theme park called Dollywood in 1986, which is considered one of the top amusement parks in the U.S. And through The Dollywood Foundation, created a literacy program in honor of her dad, who never learned to read or write (among many charitable campaigns she's been a part of). She was also a vocal advocate to the LGBTQ+ community and spoke out for same-sex marriage and in against anti-trans measures.

Dolly Parton will truly be missed, but she leaves behind an incredible legacy. She will always be loved. We're sending our condolences to Dolly Parton's family, friends and fans in the midst of this news.