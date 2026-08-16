Spidey Crosses Global Box Office Milestone, But I’m More Surprised About All The New Releases

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its dominance of the August Box Office this weekend, surpassing another global milestone as it pulled in another $70 million over the past three days in North America alone. Between the new MCU movie and The Odyssey also showing impressive numbers 31 days into its release, there was a lot of room for movement below them in the Top 10. I’m actually surprised at how many new releases made it.

The landscape that Spidey swooped past on the Box Office Top 10 looks pretty different from last weekend’s numbers (aside from the above-mentioned billion-dollar earners). A whopping six new releases are taking up real estate on the list. What are they, and do they have a chance to stay for a while?

Take a look at the list below, and then we’ll break down the rest. (* denotes a new release.)

Weekend Box Office: August 14-16, 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day $70,000,000 $785,832,000 1 4,539 2. The Odyssey $23,200,000 $504,680,000 2 3,217 3. The End of Oak Street* $21,000,000 $21,000,000 N/A 3,446 4. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie* $20,500,000 $20,500,000 N/A 3,545 5. Katseye: Wild Hearts* $3,950,000 $3,950,000 N/A 724 6. Six: The Musical Live!* $3,000,000

$3,000,000

N/A 1,462 7. The Brink of War* $2,684,100 $2,684,100 N/A 2,083 8. Toy Story 5 $2,300,000 $475,468,651 4 1,925 9. One Night Only $2,000,000 $9,860,000 3 3,012 10. Vishwanath & Sons* $1,634,000 $1,634,000 N/A 350

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Crosses $2 Billion In Worldwide Earnings

It was only a matter of time before Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie crossed this line, but it happened at close-to-record pace. After 17 days in theaters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned a global total of $2.02 billion ($785.8 million domestic, $1.24 billion overseas). That makes it the second-quickest movie to reach that mark after Avengers: Endgame, which did it in 11 days in 2019.

Between that and The Odyssey, Tom Holland is in the conversation of Hollywood’s top box office earners with the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Saldaña. Christopher Nolan’s epic remained at No. 2 this weekend, earning another $23.2 million, per The Numbers, and now stands with $504.7 million domestic and $786.2 million international for a cume of $1.29 billion.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Two Very Different Dinosaur Flicks Lead The Bevy Of New Releases

The Odyssey didn’t win silver by much this week, though. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor’s dino-filled thriller The End of Oak Street was right on its heels with a three-day domestic debut of $21 million. Given the competition, that’s not a terrible number, but even after adding the $26 million it earned abroad, the earnings do fall below projections, as the David Robert Mitchell project cost at least $80 million to make.

A second new release involving dinosaurs — Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie — wasn’t very far behind, either, with $20.5 million domestically and $48.5 million internationally for a combined worldwide total of $69 million. That means it’s already pretty much made back its reported production budget of $40 million, as well as marketing and promotional costs.

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It’s domestic debut is also comparable to the previous two Paw Patrol movies, with 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie earning $13.1 million on opening weekend ($151.4 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run) and 2023’s Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie garnering $22.8 million in its first three days ($201.7 million globally overall).

This may be the new family-friendly option kids are gravitating toward, as it pushed Toy Story 5 down four spots to No. 8, and Minions & Monsters dropped out of the Top 10 altogether.

(Image credit: Regal)

Pinkies Up For The Rest Of The Top 10 Newbies

Fans of the global girl group Katseye showed up for the new documentary Katseye: Wild Hearts, which hit theaters alongside their third EP. Wild. This was where I spent my movie ticket money this weekend, as I accompanied my K-pop-loving daughter.

After watching teen and tween Eyekons mimic the band’s intricate choreography to songs like “Pinky Up,” “Animal” and even older hits like “Gnarly” for 80 minutes, I was ready to do some pretty gnarly dancing myself. I likely wasn’t alone, either, as the documentary earned a smidge under $4 million on just 724 screens — good for fifth place this week.

Following the success of Hadestown: The Musical last month, Six: The Musical Live! was, appropriately, No. 6 on the weekend’s Top 10, followed at No. 7 by The Brink of War, a political drama from Angel Studios starring Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan. The Indian romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons rounded out the new releases in 10th place, earning $1.6 million in just 350 theaters.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

How Critics Scored This Weekend’s New Movies

I was surprised at how well The End of Oak Street went over with critics, all of whom compared the sci-fi survival flick to Jurassic Park (mostly favorably). But, for it to have long legs in theaters, it’s going to need to make up some ground with word-of-mouth advertising. So how did Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore audiences’ reactions compare to what the critics said for the Anne Hathaway film and this weekend’s other new releases?

Swipe to scroll horizontally RANK/TITLE RT CRITICS RT AUDIENCE CINEMASCORE 3. The End of Oak Street 86% 78% B 4. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie 81% 96% A 7. The Brink of War 71% N/A A

Scores were not given for Katseye: Wild Hearts, Six: The Musical Live! and Vishwanath & Sons.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures, Broken Lizard)

Last Week’s Releases Drop, And Next Week Could Bring More Chaos

With so many new movies making the Top 10 this week, that means we lost quite a few from last week — including Super Troopers 3, which debuted at No. 5. In its sophomore outing, it dropped 65% to earn $1.4 million. One Night Only remained in the Top 10 but also saw a severe 64% decline weekend over weekend.

We even lost our cat videos, as CatVideoFest 2026 was taken out of more than half the theaters that helped it into last weekend’s Top 10. Nothing lasts forever, I suppose. Speaking of which, I can’t find any Week 2 numbers for Eli Roth’s Ice Cream Man but, given how bad the reviews were and its meager $2 million debut, I can’t imagine there was much to report.

In more positive news, both Tony and Teenage Sex And Death at Camp Miasma crossed the million-dollar mark before their respective wide releases next weekend. With Dominic Sessa earning praise for his portrayal of Anthony Bourdain and Hannah Einbinder’s Camp Miasma also catching critics’ attention, I’m looking forward to seeing them on this list next week, along with some of the several other movies hitting the 2026 movie calendar on August 21.