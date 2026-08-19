Tom Holland’s Scoring An Incredible Amount For Playing Spider-Man Again, And I Am Impressed

Tom Holland has been playing Spider-Man for a decade now, and considering how much money his version of Peter Parker has made for Sony and Marvel, I figured his latest contract would come with one heck of a raise. Still, I was not prepared for this. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already become a $2 billion monster at the worldwide box office and, apparently, Holland's paycheck is impressively growing right alongside it.

30-year-old Holland received at least $20 million upfront to return for his fourth solo Spider-Man movie , according to TheWrap . That alone doubled the reported $10 million salary he earned for No Way Home. The really wild part is Holland’s backend deal, which sources told the outlet could push his total compensation past $100 million. Even better for him, the bonus is reportedly uncapped.

Per reports, the former West End star turned A-lister earned just $250,000 when he first swung into the MCU for Captain America: Civil War in 2016. His salary increased to $500,000 for Spider-Man: Homecoming, then $4 million for Far From Home and $10 million for No Way Home. His original six-picture agreement expired after that third solo outing, which meant returning for Brand New Day required an entirely new deal.

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The Uncharted actor’s giant bonus is tied to Brand New Day’s ridiculous theatrical performance. The movie passed $2 billion worldwide during its third weekend, becoming only the eighth movie ever to cross that mark and the second-fastest to do it behind Avengers: Endgame. Kudos to Holland for not just helping to make an incredible Spidey movie but for also securing the bag in the process.

Since Holland’s backend reportedly has no ceiling, the $100 million figure could keep climbing as Peter Parker continues to sell more and more tickets. This deal is crossing into Robert Downey Jr. territory. It's fair to say the Marvel comparison is Downey, who basically wrote the blueprint for turning a new superhero flick 's success into enormous backend paydays.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios)

Downey famously started with $500,000 for 2008’s Iron Man before negotiating increasingly lucrative deals as Tony Stark became the face of the MCU. Reportedly, RDJ's compensation for Iron Man 3 reached roughly $50 million after backend participation, while his later Avengers deals pushed his earnings above $100 million across Infinity War and Endgame. It was previously reported that Downey earned at least $75 million for Infinity War alone, largely thanks to his back-end arrangement.

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That is pretty rare company for a young and in-demand actor like Holland to be entering, especially when we are talking about compensation for a single Spider-Man movie. The timing also could not be better for him. Brand New Day is now Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever, while Holland also starred in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which has crossed $1.3 billion globally. The British star is having the kind of year that gives an actor considerably more leverage the next time a studio calls.

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As for Marvel and Sony, they certainly seem interested in calling again. According to the outlet's reporting, Holland, Kevin Feige and Sony chairman Tom Rothman have all expressed interest in continuing his Spider-Man's story, though it remains unclear whether his current contract already covers another movie. If another negotiation is required after Brand New Day finishes its run, I suspect those conversations will be very expensive.