Harry Potter Fans Are Shook After Rupert Grint Follows Tom Felton By Returning To The Franchise

It's an exciting time to be a fan of the Wizarding World. Because those who enjoy the Harry Potter movies and novels are looking forward to a new book to screen adaptation with the upcoming TV series on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). But there's also exciting stage content, including the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. And fans are freaking out after it was announced that Rupert Grint will be following in Tom Felton's footsteps and reprising his signature role on the Great White Way.

The Harry Potter TV show will feature a new young cast of actors, but the OGs will always have a special place in our hearts. Tom Felton broke the internet when he returned as Draco in The Cursed Child on Broadway, and it was just announced that Grint will return as Ron in the same long-running production. The news broke with an exciting video on Instagram, check it out below:

A post shared by Harry Potter on Broadway (@cursedchildus) A photo posted by on

No one expected Grint to return to Broadway in this way, and the fact that he'll be playing his signature role 8 times a week for the fans is absolutely thrilling. Folks quickly sounded off in the comments section, with some popular responses being:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

At this point get the entire OG cast on board for Broadway 🎭

red hair and a hand-me-down robe… you must be a Weasley welcome back, weasley!!! 🧡🐹

Umm I need both him and Tom Felton on stage together please!

EVERY BODY STAY CALM!!! This is really happening!!

This is everything to us

Talk about a resounding response. Folks are hyped to see Grint back as Ron, but it's a bummer that Tom Felton's run as Draco will be over by the time he joins The Cursed Child's Broadway company. Some fans are hoping that Felton ends up staying, although he's already extended his run a number of times. Still, who wouldn't want to see these two Harry Potter stars reunited on stage?

This isn't the first time that Rupert Grint will be gracing the Broadway stage. Back in 2014 he appeared in It's Only A Play, alongside a killer cast that included Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Stockard Channing. The Servant actor made his own post about playing Ron again, which was full of even more excited fans. Some additional response read:

Take my money again, Broadway

MALFOY AND WEASLEY!? WHAT A YEAR !!!

Wowwwwww would love to see this on Broadway again with the original Malfoy and Ron!! What a time to be alive!

WEASLEY IS OUR KING!! 👑

With Grint being the second OG Harry Potter actor to reprise their role on Broadway, I have to assume that this will increase calls for the cast to return for the original cast to star in a Cursed Child movie. There's been no indication that the studio is going to make this happen, but it's a thrilling concept now that the actors are old enough to play adult version of their signature characters.

Rupert Grint will debut in The Cursed Child on February 2nd, with Tom Felton ending his run as Draco on January 3rd. As for the Harry Potter TV show, that'll debut December 25th on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule.