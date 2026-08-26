Sunrise On The Reaping's Star Confirms We Won't See The Book's Bloodiest Death

Massive spoilers ahead for Sunrise on the Reaping. If you haven't read the novel beware!

Every so often a young adult book series becomes a movie franchise, and dominates pop culture. The Hunger Games movies were definitely in that category, and Suzanne Collins had recently expanded the world of Panem with a pair of prequels. Following the release of Songbirds and Snakes, a new book to screen adaptation is coming with Sunrise on the Reaping. And the movie's star recently confirmed that the book's bloodiest death won't be included as written.

What we know about Sunrise on the Reaping depends on whether or not you read the source material, which is about Haymitch Abernathy's time in The Hunger Games. Actor Joseph Zada will play the role originated by Woody Harrelson, and during an interview with EW he let slip that one tribute's death was too gory to include in the film version. In his words:

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What’s great about Suzanne’s writing is that she pulls no punches. The only thing we have to do in the movies is make them PG-13. So there’s certain things she describes in the book that I could never put in the movies. There’s a character holding the head of a child at one point in the book, and that’s just not something you can do in a PG-13 movie.

Honestly, this is something we probably should have seen coming. All of the Hunger Games films are PG-13, despite being about a group of kids killing each other in a dystopian world. So showing a decapitated child is something that simply was never going to make it to the big screen. Although now I'm curious to see how the character in question will be killed off when Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters in November.

Fans who read Suzanne Collins' book will quickly clock that Zada is referencing the death of Wellie, a 12 year-old girl from District 6 who is reaping for the Quarter Quell. She ends up being the final Newcomer in the game alongside Haymitch, where he leaves her momentarily during the Game's final day to get some fire wood. When he returns he finds that she's been decapitated by the Career tribute Silka.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

This is a truly devastating moment in Sunrise on the Reaping, and motivates Haymitch end up winning The Hunger Games. I'm sure that Wellie's death will still be heartbreaking, but we (thankfully) won't have to see Haymitch holding her decapitated head.

All will be revealed when Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell exactly how Wellie will end up being killed in the film adaptation, but I'm sure it'll still be a tear-jerker without the added gore.