Watch Zendaya Hilariously Stop Tom Holland From Spoiling Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Ending

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But a few upcoming Marvel movies are especially anticipated, chief among them being Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We're only a few weeks away from its release, and a video just arrived online of Zendaya hilariously stopping her husband Tom Holland from spoiling its ending. Talk about a power couple.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are basically couples goals, with the pair of A-listers promoting two summer blockbusters this year. The Euphoria star knows about Holland's penchant for revealing spoilers, and a video is circulating on Twitter of her stopping him from revealing too much about their next Spider-Man movie's ending. Check it out below:

No way Spider-Man Brand New Day ends, just as I expected 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aO0mKnaKjtJuly 13, 2026

Talk about a close call. It looks like Zendaya's Spider-Sense was tingling, and she knew that her husband was about to say something he shouldn't have. Luckily the Emmy-winning actress stepped in, and Brand New Day's ending remains a mystery for the time being. What a relief.

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While the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day showed the inclusion of Hulk and The Punisher, much of the movie's contents are still being kept under wraps. That includes its main villain, and who Sadie Sink is playing. So if Tom holland accidentally spilled the beans on its finale, it would have broken the internet... in a bad way.

Fans are curious about how Zendaya and Tom Holland's characters will interact when Brand New Day hits theaters later this month. No Way Home's twist ending saw Doctor Strange's spell succeed in removing the entire world's memory of Peter Parker. That includes MJ and Ned, who are now safe from his enemies. Spidey has been living a solitary life, and the trailer showed him watching his friends from afar.