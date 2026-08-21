Pass The Popcorn, Because Simu Liu Is Straight Trolling On This Avengers: Doomsday Post

Presale tickets for Avengers: Doomsday became available to buy this week. And, it’s looking like the next of upcoming Marvel movies could be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) films on the 2026 movie schedule. So when Simu Liu took some time to promote it this week, he chose to highlight that in a quite funny way.

Liu took to X to ask people to “spread the word” on a movie that everyone’s been talking about by now. Check it out:

please help me support this little indie feature im a part of! it secured a theatrical released in december and we all worked really hard on it. please help us spread the word!! pic.twitter.com/e9ogk7DjI7August 16, 2026

Ah, yes. Simu Liu’s ”little indie feature”, Avengers: Doomsday! The Shang-Chi actor decided to do a bit of trolling here and the sarcasm train just kept going. Here’s some more exchanges between fans and Liu following his latest post:

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@wade_burrell: “Proud to do my part to support your unknown project, Simu. 🤞” Simu Liu: “thanks i know you probably haven’t heard of it but i promise it’s good!"

@WriteOB: “Are you sure it's good? I'm always skeptical about small budget movies” Simu Liu: “yes! we stretched every dollar of our very limited budget. i have no doubt it won't affect your moviegoing experience!”

@IgorMatviyets: “Are there special instructions how to watch this little Independent movie?” Simu Liu: “check your local theatre to see if they are planning on showing it! we’re not totally sure how many we’ll get, i’ve heard it’s rough out there for indie stuff…”



Across Simu Liu’s career, the actor may have implemented his social media to let fans know about small or even regular-sized movies and TV shows he’s been part of. But, it sounds like Liu feels a bit ridiculous bringing up Doomsday given all the press it’s already getting leading up to its December release.

The latest special look for Avengers: Doomsday amassed over 32 million views on YouTube alone in less than a week as presale tickets came out earlier this week. Take a look:

Avengers: Doomsday | Special Look | In Theaters December 18 - YouTube Watch On

Avengers: Doomsday is also very much not an indie movie given it’s allegedly one of the most expensive films ever produced. It bodes well that Doomsday’s presale numbers are already tracking ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And, that movie recently crossed $2 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming one the highest-grossing films of all time.

Doomsday marks Simu Liu's first appearance in a live-action Marvel movie since his debut in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu has teased that Shang-Chi is a “more lived-in” hero this time around. He’s also talked about how mortified he was to meet Robert Downey Jr on the set of the movie, who’s switching out his Iron Man suit to play the lead villain.

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Alongside Liu and Downey, the movie will also star Chris Evan and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Tho and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. There’s also the cast of Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and much of the cast from the original X-Men movies.

Simu Liu may not need to promote Avengers: Doomsday, but you gotta love him showing he’s a good Avengers teammate and doing so anyways.