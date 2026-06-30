I Watched Amores Perros In Theaters For The 1st Time, And These Things Stood Out More 25 Years Later

Amores Perros is one of my favorite movies of all-time. It’s the film that introduced me to one of my favorite actors ever, Gael García Bernal. It’s one of his best movies. The movie won me over instantly, and I have seen it a few times, in a few different ways. However, I haven’t seen it in a while, and have never gotten the chance to see it in a theater.

For the 25th anniversary, Mubi gave the film a limited theatrical release. I caught the movie at a local theater, and it reminded me of the timeless bleakness and triumph of Amores Perros.

Warning: Amores Perros spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Alta Vista Films)

I Didn't Notice How Much The Dogs' Stories Mimicked Their Owners Until This Watch

In Amores Perros, El Chivo (Emilio Echevarría) says at some point that dogs often become like their humans. We see this throughout the film. Octavio (Gael García Bernal) and Cofi are both innocent creatures at the start. However, they become more and more ruthless, cutthroat as the film continues.

Cofi goes from a friendly, careless dog to a ruthless killer. Octavio becomes the same. Then Cofi becomes El Chivo’s dog. We see the effects of how Octavio trained him to become a killer. He now only knows this way of life, and cannot live among normal dogs. This is basically El Chivo’s story. He only realizes how lost he has become when Cofi kills his other dogs.

Valeria (Goya Toledo) and Richie are beautiful and pampered. Then an unexpected event leaves them both physically and emotionally scarred. I didn’t really notice how closely all the dogs’ stories are the same as their owners' until this viewing.

(Image credit: Alta Vista Films)

I Always Saw Amores Perros As A Bleak Film, But Realized It Does Have Some Hope

Amores Perros is considered one of the best Mexican movies for many reasons, but one is that it’s insanely bleak. It’s a film about how people hurt each other in the quest for love, success, and money. I love a good bleak movie, but as I age, I prefer movies with a sprinkle of hope at least. Reality can be too dark sometimes, so I need my cinema to provide some levity. Nonetheless, I have seen Amores Perros many times. I expected its bleakness.

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However, it must have been too long since I last saw it because I didn’t remember much hope in it before, but El Chivo’s storyline ends on a very hopeful note. This ruthless killer can change because of his love for his child. It shows that men are not completely doomed. Love can still heal and change people for the better. It’s an optimistic take that I didn’t remember the other times I saw it, but it will stick with me this time.

(Image credit: Alta Vista Films)

The Film Has Some Really Interesting Conversations About Class, But Not How I Expected

Many great movies explore race, social justice, and class struggles. Amores Perros is a movie very much about class struggles. Octavio does all he does to get out of his situation to be with Susana (Vanessa Bauche). We see three different social classes featured in the film, but they all end up with the same problems. The movie isn’t saying class doesn’t matter, but it’s saying we’re united in our struggles. Love unites us in bad and good ways.

Class divides people, but humans are humans no matter their social status. Amores Perros is a rare film that showcases a strong debut movie that continues to surprise and enlighten.