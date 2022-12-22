Gael García Bernal: What To Watch If You Like The Werewolf By Night Actor

For over three decades, Gael García Bernal has brought iconic characters and stories to life on the small and big screen. As a Mexican actor, he first broke onto the scene in Spanish-language television shows and movies. His work has made him one of the most popular actors around the globe. Recently, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe by taking on the role of Jack Russell in Werewolf by Night. This has gained him even more admirers.

This is an actor known for giving nuanced performances and easily crossing genres. He’s done it all from being a comedic showman to a dreamy romantic lead to complicated fictional and non-fictional characters. Surprisingly, despite his many decades of stellar performances, Werewolf by Night may be many viewers' introduction to the actor.

If you went wild for Bernal’s performance in Werewolf by Night, then wait until you hear about some of his other TV shows and movies.

(Image credit: Disney)

Werewolf By Night (2022)

Werewolf by Night is a Disney+ exclusive special that follows a group of monster hunters as they compete for a powerful relic. Unbeknownst to them, one among them is actually not a hunter but a monster with a secret mission. It stars Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

This is very much a tribute to classic monster flicks. It feels and looks like something you might turn on one day while flipping through the channels. You’d become enthralled by the story and need to watch all the sequels. It’s one of Marvel’s few standalone projects, but it could open the door for Bernal's Jack Russell to appear in future Marvel projects.

The special left us with many questions , so we hope to see the character again in the future.

Stream Werewolf by Night on Disney+. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Alta Vista Films)

Amores Perros is Alejandro González Iñárritu’s feature directorial debut, and if features one of Gael García Bernal’s best performances. It follows three interconnecting stories over the course of a few days. The first story follows Bernal’s character Octavio. He falls in love with his brother’s wife, and dreams of them running away together, making decisions throughout the movie that he hopes will lead to his happy ending.

Amores Perros is a really fascinating film that tackles issues such as loneliness, familial turmoil, class, and abuse, both of humans and animals. Bernal is so captivating in this movie that you’re immediately drawn to his character. Octavio has one of the most interesting journeys and transformations in the film.

Stream Amores Perros on Tubi.

Rent/buy Amores Perros on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

Y tu mamá también stars Bernal and his real-life best friend, Diego Luna. In the film, they play teen besties who often engage in risky behavior. They embark on a road trip and invite an older woman, Luisa (Maribel Verdu) along for the trip. It's a film about youthful recklessness and a woman who decides to free herself in every way possible.

Many consider this to be one of the very sexy movies out there because of the explicit sex scenes and the nature of the content of the film. It's definitely not modest, but it’s about a lot more than just sex. Y tu mamá también has some entertaining performances by the lead cast. It also may have one of the most famous threesome scenes of all time. It’s also one of Alfonso Cuarón’s best movies.



Rent/buy Y tu mamá también on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Mozart In The Jungle (2014-2018)

Mozart in the Jungle is an Amazon Prime Video original series. It’s one of Amazon’s best original shows and follows high-profile conductor Rodrigo De Souza (Bernal) as he becomes the head conductor of the New York Symphony.

It also follows Hailey (Lola Kirke), an oboist trying to achieve her dreams of playing with the New York Symphony. Mozart in the Jungle aired for four seasons and earned Bernal a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy in 2016. The cast of the TV show also included Bernadette Peters, Saffron Burrows, and Malcolm McDowell.

The show gave a fascinating look at the world of professional classical musicians with some additional entertaining elements, like Rodrigo often talking to an imaginary Mozart, romance, and showcasing the beauty of international cities. It was another great show canceled too soon.

Stream Mozart in the Jungle on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Old (2021)

Old is an M. Night Shyamalan movie that follows a group of people who end up trapped on a beach that turns them old. Bernal plays Guy, one half of a couple who must witness their children become adults in a matter of hours. Some consider this one of M. Night Shyamalan's best movies , because it has a lot of great ideas, even if the execution leaves you not completely satisfied.

Personally, I don’t think Old is as bad as critics claim. It’s not Gael García Bernal or M. Night Shyamalan’s best movie, but it’s a captivating look at how people react when put in a situation that’s beyond their comfort zone and control, and one that could end in them all dying from old age. It also has an intriguing twist that may make it worth a watch for some viewers.

Stream Old on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Buy Old on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Warner Sogefilms)

Bad Education (2004)

Bad Education is one of Pedro Almodóvar’s most well-known movies. It follows the reunion of childhood friends and exes. The reunion leads to some major reveals and tackles things such as gender, identity, murder, religion, and sexual abuse.

It’s a complicated film with great performances, especially by Gael García Bernal. Like many of Almodóvar’s movies, it’s unique and provocative, and leaves a lasting impression.

Rent/buy Bad Education on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The early aughts were a great time to be a Gael García Bernal fan as he gave one impeccable performance after another. The Motorcycle Diaries falls within those glory days. It stars Bernal as a young Che Guevara, and is based on Guevara’s memoirs. It also stars Rodrigo de la Serna and Mercedes Moran. The film follows Guevera as he travels across South America with his friend, Alberto Granado (Rodrigo de la Serna).

It’s a coming-of-age film that shows Guevara being transformed by his experiences with different social classes and the injustices they face. The Motorcycle Diaries shows the initial encounters that start to radicalize Guevara. It’s a really great biopic that offers a look at him as more than just a face of rebellion and a popular cultural figure.

Rent/buy The Motorcycle Diaries on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: The Orchard )

Neruda (2016)

Neruda is more of an experimental biopic than a straightforward one. It has a poetic nature that honors Pablo Neruda as a poet. The film paints him as almost a folklore figure who uses his poetry to help bring about resistance, while he is running from the law. Gael García Bernal plays Oscar Peluchonneau, a police officer trying to find Neruda and stop him.

The film also stars Luis Gnecco as Pablo Neruda, Alfredo Castro, and Mercedes Moran. This movie focuses less on telling his life story and more on highlighting his work, legacy, and the power of poetry and beautiful writing.

Stream Neruda on Tubi.

Rent/buy Neruda on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Gaumont )

The Science Of Sleep (2006)

I can best describe The Science of Sleep as a fantasy romantic film with comedy. It follows Stephane (Gael García Bernal), a visual artist whose dreams start to blend with his reality. As those dreams begin to overpower his reality, he also starts to fall for Stephanie (Charlotte Gainsbourg), a neighbor and artist.

The Science of Sleep takes on a fantastical quality that makes it a bit more unique than many of the best romantic comedies. It’s a playful film that highlights the importance of imagination and the often difficult process of living in reality vs. fantasy land/dream worlds.

Rent//buy The Science of Sleep on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: La Banda Films)

You're Killing Me Susana (2016)

You’re Killing Me Susana follows an actor who discovers that his wife has left him. She ran off to Ohio to study writing and be with a poet. He travels to America hoping to win her back, but, obviously, this doesn’t end the way he wants. The You’re Killing Me Susana cast also includes Veronica Echequi, Ashley Hinshaw, and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson.

The film is a very funny movie with plenty of hijinks as Bernal’s character is oblivious to his wife's true needs and wants. It’s also a movie that shows the complexities of relationships, especially when it gets into a rhythm that allows one to thrive while the other feels trapped and stuck. It’s not one of the greatest romantic comedies, but it’s a really entertaining film that’s made better by Bernal’s ability to be charming and frustrating at the same time.

Stream You’re Killing Me Susana on Vix+ via Amazon . (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

No (2012)

No is a historical drama directed by Pablo Larraín. It focuses on how advertisements play a part in political campaigns. It specifically focuses on the 1988 plebiscite in Chile, where the citizens needed to decide whether dictator Augusto Pinochet should stay in power. Gael García Bernal plays Rene Saavedra, an advertisement specialist tasked with creating the "no" campaign for the referendum.

No is a fascinating film because it not only introduces many Americans and others to a piece of history that they may have no prior knowledge of, but it really highlights the role of advertisements in eliciting decisions, even huge ones like who should hold a major leadership role.

Rent/buy No on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Disney)

Coco (2017)

Coco is the Academy Award-winning Pixar film that follows young Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) as he accidentally ends up in the Land of the Dead. While there, he decides to seek out his deceased great-great grandfather, who he believes is famous singer Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).

He meets a ghost named Hector (Gael García Bernal) who accompanies him on his journey. Coco is one of Pixar’s best films because it’s an emotional movie all about love, loss, and the power of music. Bernal’s many talents include being really good at voice-over work.

Stream Coco on Disney+. (opens in new tab)

Rent/buy Coco on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

As someone who has seen almost every Bernal TV show and movie, I can say this list could have been much longer because he has plenty of great work and roles.

Some other movies and TV shows to check out are Station Eleven, A Little Bit of Heaven, The Crime of Father Amaro, Rudo y Cursi, Ema, The King, and a personal favorite of mine, Dot the I. It’s a film with some great twists, and the cast includes James D’Arcy, Tom Hardy, and Charlie Cox.