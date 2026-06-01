I Watched The De Niro Cape Fear For The First Time, And I Get Why My Mom Told Me Not To

Growing up, there were two movies my mom told me I was never allowed to watch: The Silence of the Lambs and Cape Fear. Both are considered some of the best horror films ever made, and as of late, I’ve been warming up to the genre. So, I watched The Silence of the Lambs a few years ago, and thought it was very good. Now, with a Cape Fear TV show on the 2026 TV schedule, I figured it was time to give the 1991 flick a chance. I gotta say, after watching it, I see why my mom told me not to.

Robert De Niro’s Max Creeping Around Is So Genuinely Terrifying

From essentially the jump, I was creeped out by Robert De Niro’s Max Cady. Just seeing him stare at people from afar gave me the heebie-jeebies. In real life, I’m constantly worried about bad people who could potentially appear, and that’s literally all Max does in this movie. So, I was watching a massive fear of mine unfold for two hours straight.

Max is out for revenge, and he got it in the most disturbing and unsettling way possible. He also wanted to torment this family and drive them to insanity. So, it wasn’t like his acts of revenge were quick and violent. No, they were evil, drawn out and calculated. And as they accumulated on top of each other, the reality of this situation became even more terrifying.

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I think that’s what’s so great about this Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese collaboration. The actor is giving the creepy performance of his life, and his actions build on themselves to create a story about a family being driven truly mad by this man.

The Way Max Treated Women In This Movie Made Me Never Want To Watch It Again

Overall, what really scared me in Cape Fear was how badly the women were treated. As a young woman, it was terrifying to see them be manipulated and tortured.

Sadly, I don’t think I’ll ever forget the scene where Max literally bit part of a woman’s face off. I was also so disgusted watching him kiss Juliette Lewis’ Danielle at the high school theater that I had to look away from my screen.

While Nick Nolte’s Sam was tormented and abused by Max, there’s no question that his wife and daughter got the worst of it. Throughout the movie, Max uses the women close to Sam to torment him. It’s diabolical, disgusting, and outright disturbing. It scared the living daylights out of me, honestly, and it had me not wanting to leave my home alone after watching the film.

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However, while it did terrify me, Cape Fear is also a very good movie; there’s no denying that.

So, as the show approaches, I’m mentally preparing to be traumatized. To be clear, I mean that as a compliment. Cape Fear is brilliantly unsettling, and I want Javier Bardem’s take on Max to be frightening like De Niro was. So, you best believe I’ll be tuning in on June 5 with my Apple TV subscription. However, in the same breath, I also think it’s worth noting that I won’t be rewatching 1991’s Cape Fear anytime soon, because my mom was right, it’s terrifying.