The Sheep Detectives Is A Must-See For Anyone Dealing With Grief

Kyle Balda's The Sheep Detectives hit theaters last weekend, bringing with it a combination of family-friendly comedy and heart. The movie is a mixture of Knives Out and Babe, with a group of sheep attempting to solve the murder of their shepherd (played by Hugh Jackman). While on paper this project might seem like a kids movie, it featured a wildly moving narrative about loss. And I think that the new release is essential viewing for anyone struggling with grief.

I've previously written about losing a friend recently, and the way that movies have been able to touch me as a result. I didn't expect to be moved by The Sheep Detectives, but the book-to-screen adaptation ended up being a touching meditation on grief. And I think that anyone who is struggling with those feelings should see the mystery dramedy... especially if they've specifically lost a friend.

Be warned, there are some spoilers ahead.

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The Sheep Detectives Perfectly Described My Feelings After Losing A Friend

The trailer for The Sheep Detectives showed how the narrative kickstarts when Hugh Jackman's character, George, ends up mysteriously dead. While Julia Louis-Dreyfus' sheep Lily vows to solve his murder, the rest of the flock would rather push their feelings down. You see, the sheep are able to will themselves to forget painful memories, which is exactly what they want to do in order to spare themselves from the knowledge that George was gone forever.

This instinct is something that plenty of folks who have experienced loss might understand. Sitting in those feelings of grief can be difficult, so it might sound easier to try and bury them. But as Lily learns throughout The Sheep Detectives' 109-minute runtime, being honest with your feelings and honoring the dead's impact on your life is what keeps them alive.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Reviews for The Sheep Detectives have praised the way the movie's emotional story was handled. And since it's a family-friendly movie, I think its messaging about grief has the potential to be really helpful for young people in the audience. George's passing starts this, but when one of the sheep also dies throughout the course of the movie, the story gets even more emotionally impactful. Once again, Lily must decide to live in her grief, rather than forcing herself to forget about the late member of her flock.

Obviously, The Sheep Detectives is a comedy at its heart, and it's chock-full of funny sheep gags and funny beats. That helps to buoy the movie's brisk runtime, while also opening the door for its deeper messaging. May is mental health awareness month, which makes the timing of this movie's release feel even more significant. I found myself weeping in the theater as I watched its story about grief, and felt affirmed in the way that it encouraged me to stay present in those feelings IRL... even if it can be difficult at times.

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The Sheep Detectives is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. You don't have to be dealing with grief to enjoy the movie, but I think it'll make those who are feel seen.