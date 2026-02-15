Watching The Oscar-Nominated Papillon With My Kids Led To A Conversation I Wasn't Ready For
Talk about a heartbreaking yet beautiful experience.
Every year, in the lead-up to the Academy Awards, I sit down and watch as many of the 2026 Oscar-nominated films as possible. For the Animated Short portion of this daunting task, I bring in my kids, and we make a night out of watching these various shorts and talking about them (did we like them, what did we like, is there something we should talk about). Well, that practice was put to the test when we put on Florence Miailhe’s Papillon (French for Butterfly).
Going in, I knew nothing about the painstakingly animated short chronicling the life of French Olympic swimmer Alfred Nakache, so I had no idea that I was about to watch one of the most beautiful yet harrowing stories. I ended the experience by discussing one of humanity’s darkest chapters in a conversation I wasn’t quite ready for…
I Didn’t Expect To Talk To My Kids About The Holocaust So Soon
Admittedly ignorant of Alfred Nakache’s story and legacy, I thought Papillon was going to be yet another beautifully animated project from Miailhe, showcasing an art style that has more in common with impressionism than modern animation. And while the first few minutes of this stunning short film are light and uplifting, that optimism was dampened by the arrival of Nazi iconography and a chronicling of Nakache’s experience as a Jewish athlete in occupied France.
After completing the 15-minute short, I found myself sitting on the couch with my kids explaining, to the best of my ability, the Holocaust, why Nakache wasn’t allowed to swim, why he was ripped from his family, and why he never saw his wife or daughter ever again. I wasn’t ready for this (Are we ever, really?), but it happened. As hard and distressing as it was, I think my kids left the viewing with a better understanding. I know I did.
Despite The Traumatic Imagery, Papillon Is A Enchanting Chroncile Of Human Resiliance
Although watching Papillon led to some uncomfortable conversations where I explained to a 6-year-old why one group of people would hurt millions of others, it was honestly one of the most beautiful and enchanting experiences I’ve had in a very long time.
The animation, which was crafted through the use of painted canvases and painted glass, is a true marvel and could easily win the short film an Oscar next month, but that’s only part of it. At its core, this is an exploration of the resilience of the human spirit (Nakache went on to compete in the Olympics after surviving the Holocaust) that’s incredibly inspirational and powerful. It made me cry, but it also showed me that the darkest nights can be followed by the brightest days.
If you haven’t already, you can watch Papillon for free on YouTube right now (no premium subscription needed), as the Jewish Film Institute has shared the Best Animated Short Film-nominated short in its entirety. While it is difficult to watch at times, this stunning, enchanting, and powerful chronicle of humanity in the face of evil is a must. Who knows, it may end with a conversation or two afterward.
