Why I Think Netflix's One Piece May Have Dropped A Major Spoiler About Its Biggest Treasure

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of One Piece! Stream it with a Netflix subscription and read at your own risk!

One Piece Season 2 is out on Netflix and, once again, the creators are making sure there's something for all fans no matter how much or little they know about the franchise. The latest batch of episodes are loaded with easter eggs for manga and anime enjoyers who are current, and they may even reveal the biggest secret of all, Gold Roger's treasure.

The secret of the "one piece" has been a closely guarded secret for decades, with Eiichiro Oda recently offering it up to anyone who can find his written note at the bottom of the ocean. Fortunately, we may not need to do that, because I have a hunch it was revealed in the Season 2 premiere. Spoiler alert for Netflix fans who haven't read the manga or watched the anime, we're going to get heavy into spoilers.

Buggy's Statement To Luffy In The Season 2 Premiere Set Off Alarm Bells For Me

Luffy's big fight with Buggy and Alvida played out differently in Netflix's live-action show, and it included far more dialogue between the clown pirate and the wannabee King of the Pirates. Before his attempt to execute Luffy on Gold Roger's execution platform, he tells the Straw Hat captain this:

Don't you understand the lesson yet, kid? The most powerful thing in the world isn't a weapon or a devil fruit or even a dream. It's a story.

That's an oddly poetic sentiments for Buggy to share, and it caught me off guard. It also got the gears turning in my head and, once I began to think about the character and all he's been through since that moment, I'm starting to suspect that he just told the audience what some have long speculated. The "one piece" is not any one thing, but a story that contains knowledge to change the world.

Before anyone writes me off and thinks I'm reaching here, hear me out. As fans current on the story know, Buggy was a cabin boy in Gold Roger's crew. Admittedly, he was sick and had to stay on the ship when they went to Laugh Tale (the location of the one piece), but he could've heard about it from one of the crewmates.

In fact, fans may remember that Roger's first mate, Silvers Rayleigh, offered to tell Luffy what the treasure was when they first met, but the Straw Hat declined. I don't think Buggy would turn down that opportunity, so I think it's very likely he knows what the secret of the One Piece is.

I'll also add that the Netflix series has deliberately included nods from more recent story arcs in One Piece that weren't originally in the source material. For example, Drum Island has statues of Nika, the Sun God, and Loki from the soon-to-air Elbaf arc. There's also that flashback showing the time that Gold Roger told Garp he had a son, which happened much later in the story in the original telling.

I could go on about how Luffy subtly did Nika's dance when singing for Laboon, or how Sabo was seen in the background behind Dragon as he watched Luffy sail away. The point I'm making is that the One Piece team knows that manga and anime fans are watching and surely want to give them tidbits to talk about alongside the crowd that has never seen it before.

As such, I think it's possible Eiichiro Oda gave the OK for the writers to inject a clue into the biggest secret of One Piece, and have it delivered by one of the only characters who would know it this early in the story. Of course, I have no idea if or when when we'll ever find out if I'm right about this. Still, I'm going to continue to keep my eyes and ears open when watching and will wait for more clues in Season 3.

For now, watch One Piece Season 2, and strap in because other upcoming Netflix shows worth watching are on the way. That's a comforting fact, too, give that this OP season is so good I'm already jonesing for Season 3's release and need something to occupy my time.