98th Academy Awards: The Full List Of 2026 Nominees
Awards Season is all leading up to this.
Award Season is in full swing, and after the Golden Globe winners were revealed earlier this month, all eyes are on the Academy Awards. While folks are excited to watch host Conan O'Brien's monologue, the biggest question mark is exactly who will be who ends up taking home a coveted Oscar statuette. First up we need to find out who the nominees are, and that's happening this morning.
This year's Academy Award nominations will be revealed by hosts Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, both of whom happened to appear in recent comic book projects: Peacemaker Season 2 (streaming with a HBO Max subscription) and Thunderbolts* respectively. Previous ceremonies like the Golden Globes and the Actor Awards, all eyes are on the Oscars. Without further ado, here are the projects and individual artists lucky enough to be recognized by The Film Academy for this past season of film.
Actress In A Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmu Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokohu
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Live Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benecio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Original Song
"Dear Me", Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden", KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied To You", Sinners
"Sweet Dream of Joy", Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams", Train Dreams
Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary Short Film
All The Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: "Were And Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Directing
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Talk about a thrilling outcome. While some of these nominations felt like sure things, there were some surprises as well. For instance, Academy voters seemed to feel much stronger for Sinners than the Golden Globes, with a number of their snubbed actors getting their flowers including Delory Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku. Additionally, Wicked: For Good got totally shut out, including folks like Ariana Grande who picked up a number of other nominations for her role as Glinda (including last year's Oscar nomination). We'll just have to wait and see who ends up snatching a trophy.
All will be revealed when the Oscars air on March 15th as part of the 2026 TV schedule.
