98th Academy Awards: The Full List Of 2026 Nominees

Award Season is in full swing, and after the Golden Globe winners were revealed earlier this month, all eyes are on the Academy Awards. While folks are excited to watch host Conan O'Brien's monologue, the biggest question mark is exactly who will be who ends up taking home a coveted Oscar statuette. First up we need to find out who the nominees are, and that's happening this morning.

This year's Academy Award nominations will be revealed by hosts Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, both of whom happened to appear in recent comic book projects: Peacemaker Season 2 (streaming with a HBO Max subscription) and Thunderbolts* respectively. Previous ceremonies like the Golden Globes and the Actor Awards, all eyes are on the Oscars. Without further ado, here are the projects and individual artists lucky enough to be recognized by The Film Academy for this past season of film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Actress In A Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmu Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

(Image credit: a24)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokohu

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

(Image credit: Filthy Gorgeous Productions)

Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

(Image credit: National Film Board of Canada)

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

(Image credit: Agata Grybowska / Focus Features)

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benecio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

(Image credit: A24)

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

(Image credit: Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

(Image credit: Netflix)

Original Song

"Dear Me", Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden", KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied To You", Sinners

"Sweet Dream of Joy", Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams", Train Dreams

(Image credit: Netflix)

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

(Image credit: Second Sight Pictures)

Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were And Are Gone"

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

(Image credit: Netflix)

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

(Image credit: A24)

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

(Image credit: A24)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Talk about a thrilling outcome. While some of these nominations felt like sure things, there were some surprises as well. For instance, Academy voters seemed to feel much stronger for Sinners than the Golden Globes, with a number of their snubbed actors getting their flowers including Delory Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku. Additionally, Wicked: For Good got totally shut out, including folks like Ariana Grande who picked up a number of other nominations for her role as Glinda (including last year's Oscar nomination). We'll just have to wait and see who ends up snatching a trophy.

All will be revealed when the Oscars air on March 15th as part of the 2026 TV schedule.