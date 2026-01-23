How A VFX Artist’s Real-Life Experience With Disability Inspired Him To Make The Movie Paper Bag Plan
The writer/director talks about his authentic gem.
When we talk about the 2026 movie release calendar, we’re often getting excited for the biggest, most epic movies Hollywood can make, whether it be one of the upcoming Star Wars projects or superhero flicks from the MCU and DCU. But take it from a guy who worked on the VFX for 15 years: sometimes the most meaningful projects are the closest to home.
Meet Anthony Lucero, an accomplished VFX artist who has been instrumental to editing the visual effects for VFX leader Industrial Light & Magic on famed films including The Avengers and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. His latest movie is a gem of an independent dramedy called Paper Bag Plan, and CinemaBlend spoke to him about how his experience on big spectacle films influenced him to change directions.
Lucero and his wife self-funded Paper Bag Plan, which is a movie about a father and son, Oscar and Billy, with the father being the lifelong caretaker to his disabled son. When Oscar is diagnosed with cancer, he decides to train his son in grocery store bagging as a first step to inspire him to gain more independence. Lucero told me this of his firsthand influences on making the movie:
The writer/director’s experience watching his mother and brother’s relationship for decades allowed him to bring the topic to light with authentic experience under his belt. Lucero was also inspired by his late sister Margie, who died unexpectedly in 2018 of cancer. She left behind her daughter Sarah, who had Angelman's Syndrome and the cognitive ability of a one-year-old. As he continued in my interview:
In a 2024 study, the Inevitable Foundation found 66% participants are “unsatisfied” with how disability and mental health are currently represented in movies and TV. While there’s certainly been some examples to point to in the media in recent years, like Bring Her Back’s use of a blind character or Disney+’s Out Of My Mind’s depiction of a young girl with cerebral palsy.
Paper Bag Plan is a solid example of a filmmaker using his lived experience with disability to tell an affecting story. As Lucero also told us:
Paper Bag Plan is very different from his work for ILM, but he did note there are probably 120 VFX shots in the movie, which was actually donated to the film. Anthony Lucero said this as well:
The movie has primarily only played in the festival and awards circuit thus far, but it's earned rave reviews by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with one calling it “a little film that is a big surprise.” I myself was moved and entertained by Paper Bag Plan, which I found to have relatable themes I haven’t seen on film much, and done in a way that kept me engaged and uplifted. Look out for Paper Bag Plan on VOD, as it will be available to rent this February.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
