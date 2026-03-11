Kelly Clarkson And Sherri Shepherd Won't Be Around On Daytime TV Next Year. How Does That Make Jennifer Hudson Feel?

Daytime television will be looking a little different in the near future on the 2026 TV schedule. Kelly Clarkson has decided to end her talk show to focus more on her family, while Fox has canceled Sherri. For Jennifer Hudson, though, her show is staying strong and was even recently renewed for a fifth season, securing The Jennifer Hudson Show’s future for at least another year. Now the EGOT winner is opening up about how it feels to be without her fellow talk show colleagues.

While it’s definitely an exciting time for Hudson knowing that her show is going to come back, it can probably be a conflicting time as well, knowing that two great talk show hosts aren’t going to come back. Hudson admitted to People just how she’s feeling about taking on the extra weight, though she hasn’t exactly thought about it too much just yet:

I haven't had much time to think about it, to be honest. They are amazing, both Kelly and Sherri, and we're all in this together. I just want to continue to make them proud and cheer them on, whatever they decide to do in the future.

Despite the fact that the three of them were fighting for the same audience and were in a talk show competition, it’s nice to see Hudson being so supportive of Clarkson and Shepherd. They all know what it’s like to be on both sides of the couch, which is why it was so great to have them hosting their own talk shows. It will be weird when The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri eventually end, but Hudson seems ready to make them both proud.

When it was announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show would be ending, Hudson had the best take on it. She gave her fellow successful American Idol alum some well-wishes, telling her that she’s a GOAT. I wouldn’t be surprised if Clarkson ended up appearing on JHud’s show in the future, as well as Shepherd, and perhaps the only thing that would make those appearances better is if Hudson managed to get Clarkson and Shepherd on at the same time.

Meanwhile, Hudson is not the only one whose talk show is still going strong. It was actually just announced that The Drew Barrymore Show has been picked up for two additional seasons, per Variety, keeping the series on the air through at least 2028. So even with two daytime shows down for the count, there are still talk shows to look forward to that will surely keep fans happy.

Speaking of, check out a clip from one of this week's episodes, in which the host addresses the life lesson she keeps stumbling upon.

What Is a Lesson Life Keeps Teaching You? - YouTube Watch On

As of now, it’s unknown exactly when Sherri and The Kelly Clarkson Show will air their final episodes, but the longer fans wait, the longer they will be able to prepare their goodbyes. The final shows will definitely be emotional, but Shepherd and Clarkson are leaving daytime talk television in good hands, even if it wasn’t Shepherd’s own decision to make. Plus, with another season of The Jennifer Hudson Show and two of The Drew Barrymore Show on the way, there is going to be much more to look forward to.