The Prison That Formerly Housed Diddy Has Been Called A ‘Celebrity Jail.’ What’s It Really Like There?

Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to serve his four-year (or 50-month) prison sentence months after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The 56-year-old rapper has been serving that time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey since last fall after his legal team requested a transfer. Before that, and throughout his trial, Combs was housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Now, some alleged details on that New York-based “celebrity jail” seem to be rising to the surface.

Sources Drop Claims On Diddy's Former Prison

Back in the fall of 2024, Combs entered the Metropolitan Detention Center (or MDC) following his arrest. The facility has reportedly had a strong reputation for multiple reasons, with one of them being that a number of notable public figures have served time there. Singer R. Kelly, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and suspected murder Luigi Mangione (who was there while Diddy was) are just a few that can be named. Yet, per criminologist Craig Rothfeld, there are no kind of special accommodations for such inmates:

There is nothing special going on at MDC; it is not a ‘Club Fed’ or privileged type of prison. It is just one of those moments in time where you have many more high-profile individuals being indicted in the Southern District of New York.

Rothfield’s sentiments, which are part of a wide-ranging story from Rolling Stone, align with other sentiments that have been shared about the MDC. Other sources previously referred to it as “the worst” kind of facility and, while Diddy reportedly remained productive while there, one of his lawyers claimed he was dealing with a lot of “horrible” elements. During his interview, Rothfield didn’t hold back additional thoughts on the penitentiary:

It’s not like some cushy setup. It’s the worst of the worst. Four North just happens to be the best of the worst.

To that point, there have also been claims of violence amongst inmates in the facility, and that was echoed in Rolling Stone’s piece, which referred to it as a cruel place. It’s also alleged that there’s subpar medical care along with extended lockdowns and a lack of outside space. Apparently, judges have even opted not to send their defendants to this prison, and one lawyer said their client was killed while serving there. So, with all of that in mind, how does Diddy’s latest prison compare?

How Is It Going For Diddy At His New Prison?

By November 2025, Sean Combs was reportedly settling into his life at FCI Fort Dix, and that same report was accompanied by supposed details on food and other amenities. For specific prices, the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper and other inmates can purchase meals like eggplant parmesan, stuffed chicken and turkey shawarma. They’re also in the position to buy shoes, tablets (without internet access) and other items if they so choose.

FCI is apparently a much sought-after facility in great part due to its Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (or RDAP). The program, which runs from 9 to 12 months, is meant to assist inmates who are dealing with substance-related issues. Also, those who participate put themselves in a position to potentially have their sentences reduced. It’s since been reported that Diddy is taking part in that program as well. At the same time, though, there have also been rumors of violence at FCI, with reality TV star and former inmate Joe Giudice claiming he witnessed gang-related brutality.

All the while, Diddy and his legal team are also seeking to appeal his sentence, and that appeal case took a major step forward earlier this year when the oral arguments hearing was scheduled for April. Until something changes, though, Combs will remain at Fort Dix as opposed to the MDC, which has been described as “hell on earth.”