I'm About To Trim My Streaming Subscriptions, But There's One I Won't Consider Cutting

I have to come clean about something: I have way too many streamers. When I first became a “cord cutter,” I had no idea that one day I would have so many of the best streaming services that I’d end up paying more each month than I would with cable. With the cost of living growing exponentially every single day, I now have to start cutting out some of those platforms and possibly miss out on some of those new and upcoming 2025 TV shows .

While I’m willing to let my Paramount+ subscription lapse or get rid of my Peacock subscription (at least until an upcoming WWE event ) or do without my Netflix subscription until things turn around, there’s one I just can’t let go. In fact, I wouldn’t even consider cancelling my YouTube Premium account. Here’s why…

(Image credit: YouTube)

YouTube Premium Is Honestly The Subscription I Use The Most

Here’s the thing: I watch a lot of YouTube, so much so that I probably use the app more than any of the main streaming subscriptions. Whether I’m watching all kinds of free movies , random documentaries not available anywhere else, checking out camping videos, cooking channels, or am simply in need of some background noise while I work or relax at night, YouTube is there.

It doesn’t stop with that, as I will download albums, concerts, or audiobooks from YouTube to listen to on my phone while traveling (this was particularly useful during a recent two-week road trip with numerous long stretches between campgrounds). There’s something so easy, simple, and refreshing about the user interface and vast options that make this something that’s well worth the cost.

(Image credit: Disney)

It Helps That I Am Grandfathered In At A Cheap Price, But Even At Full Price, It's Worth It

I didn’t originally sign up for YouTube Premium (it was still YouTube Red at the time), but I was granted access to it when signing up for Google Play Music, a tremendous service that Google turned into YouTube Music. That said, I have been grandfathered in at the cheap price of $7.99/month for well over a decade. Whenever the price has gone up for new subscribers, I have been able to remain with that $8 monthly fee, and it honestly feels like I have a rent controlled apartment in New York City or something.

However, I would be willing to pay the $13.99 monthly fee for the service (YouTube Music is still included, though there’s no discount for a YouTube TV subscription ). I honestly feel like YouTube Premium gives you the most bang for your buck when it comes to streaming.

(Image credit: Jive/SBMG)

Plus, I Don't Think I Could Ever Go Back To Dealing With All Those Ads

One of the main reasons I won’t ever get rid of my account is that I just can’t deal with the ads. There have been times when the app has signed out of my account and ads have started playing between videos (or worse, during long videos), which causes all kinds of chaos. They’re jarring, annoying, and more times than not, it’s the same ad over and over again. I just can’t go back. I’ve even signed in at friends’ houses so I don’t have to deal with interruptions while watching Trapped in the Closet or those “Guy on a Buffalo” videos at a party.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, I’m ride or die when it comes to my YouTube subscription, and I don’t think that’ll ever change. But I will say that I make sure to keep my kids far away from the time-sink that is this app.