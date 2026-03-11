We’ve Reached The Point(e) Where Real-Life Ballerinas Are Weighing In On Timothèe Chalamet Ballet And Opera Controversy

Ever since Timothèe Chalamet’s comment about the ballet and opera was posted, the internet has been in a heated discussion about it. His polarizing words about not wanting to work in ballet or opera because they are forms that are trying to survive that “no one cares about this anymore,” have started a fire online. Now, real-life ballerinas have weighed in on what the Marty Supreme star said.

Now, following the Dune star's comment, various ballets and operas responded . This included the Royal Ballet and Opera and The Met Opera , among many others. Many ballerinas also shared their takes about this whole debacle. This included Misty Copeland, an iconic ballerina who was actually part of Chalamet’s promotional efforts for Marty Supreme . During a panel that was posted by Campaign , she said:

First, I have to say that it’s very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting Marty Supreme with respect to my art form. But I think that it’s important that we acknowledge that yes, this is an art form that is not popular and a part of pop culture as movies are, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have enduring relevance in culture. And I think that it’s often mistaken when something is popular that it’s more meaningful or more impactful. And there’s a reason that the opera and ballet have been around for over 400 years.

She went on to say that it’s vital for people to have opportunity and access to art forms like opera and ballet. Copeland also noted that providing more access has been “the work [she’s] done [her] whole career,” because it helps people understand why these mediums are so important. Reflecting on ballet and opera’s history and impact on culture, she ended her comment about Chalamet with:

And you see it reflected everywhere. I mean, he wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium. All of these mediums have a space, and we shouldn’t be comparing them.

Interestingly, all of this has come up in the week before the 2026 Oscars . Chalamet is nominated for his work in Marty Supreme. Adding to that, Misty Copeland will actually be there too, as she’ll be part of Sinners’ performance of “I Lied To You,” which is nominated for Best Original Song. So, they will both be at the ceremony.

Now, back to these comments about opera and ballet, and the ballerinas’ reactions to it. Tiler Peck, who is a principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, posted the following video:

In her caption, she shared her thoughts on the Little Women actor's comment and the relevance ballet and opera have had for hundreds of years. She wrote, in part:

I’ve been thinking a lot about the idea that ‘no one cares about ballet or opera anymore.’ For those of us who live inside these art forms, that couldn’t feel further from the truth. Every day I walk into a studio where dancers are pushing their bodies past exhaustion in pursuit of something beautiful. I rehearse alongside musicians, singers, stage crews, costume designers, and choreographers who dedicate their lives to telling stories.

Meanwhile, Jovani Furlan, a principal dancer for the New York City and Miami Ballets, took a different route than the people above and called Chalamet out with the following video:

Notably, the actor has connections to the New York City Ballet, as he’s said in the past that he grew up backstage there as his grandmother, mom and sister all danced for the company. However, at the time of this writing, he has not said anything about his newest comment or the reactions people have to it.

So, as this story continues to unfold, we’ll continue to keep you posted as more people respond and react to Timothée Chalamet's comment about the ballet and opera.