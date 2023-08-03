A Weapons Expert Watched Pierce Brosnan’s Infamous James Bond Sword Scene, And Absolutely Roasted It

If you’re looking for realism and the rules of reality followed to the letter, the James Bond movies aren’t exactly the best place to look. However, even with a healthy suspension of disbelief, there are some moments throughout this espionage franchise’s history that have led to some expert-driven concerns and complaints. The most recent is a scene that already lives rent-free in infamy, as Pierce Brosnan ’s infamous Die Another Day sword fight has now been roasted by a weapons expert.

As Insider released a compilation of weapons experts breaking down film scenes, 007 found himself at a loss when it came to his big-bladed blowout. That’s thanks to the critiques of Dave Rawlings, Master-At-Arms for London Longsword Academy, who weighed in on several scenes of sworded combat. If you thought that time a casino operations director nitpicked Casino Royale’s poker scenes was rough, take a look at a sampling of what Rawlings had to say about the 20th James Bond adventure’s swordplay:

So immediately, this first attack is this big, 'I'll spin at you, I'll expose my back' [move]. The distance is so bad that he [Gustav Graves] could be stabbed in the back. ... There's this insane idea that somehow, longswords are really heavy, clumsy weapons. They are not.

Rating the encounter a 3/10, Master Rawlings’ most pointed remarks were about the poor form shown by both Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens) and Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond, as well as the treatment of longswords. That latter complaint is pretty damning, as Dave Rawlings mentioned that this particular blade isn’t as heavy and unwieldy as depicted in Die Another Day.

However, one piece of this disastrous fight did get a bit of a reprieve. The fact that Gustav was able to snap James’ blade with another sword is given somewhat of a pass, as Rawlings noteed it could happen. Overall, this infamous brawl got a failing grade, living up to its over-the-top reputation.

And that's without previous mention of the Madonna cameo that pops up in this sequence, complete with a massive double entendre. You can watch the complete evaluation Dave Rawlings gave Die Another Day's sword fight, below:

As a James Bond fan, I can’t help but go a little easier on this scene, even in the light of such stiff criticism. Even considering everything wrong with it, and in light of being in the worst of the Pierce Brosnan James Bond movies, it’s still a bright spot in a pretty dire movie. For Die Another Day, the reality was merely a toy to be played with, and for my money, the Gustav Graves/James Bond sword fight isn’t nearly as bad as some of the other things this film got away with.

That being said, I can see where Dave Rawlings would be frustrated, as he’s a professional in this industry. His expertise is on point, and frankly, this isn’t a scene I’d fall on my sword to defend. At the same time, I think I’ll still be able to enjoy it, infamy and all. On the other hand, if anyone tries to argue that the role of Jinx isn't one of the best Halle Berry performances, I don't care what their expertise is, they're absolutely wrong.