In 2014, moviegoers glimpsed a new side to one of Disney's most famous fairy tales with Maleficent, a live-action re-imagining that saw Angelina Jolie adopting the role of the Mistress of Evil. Only now, as we learned, she wasn't so evil at all. Also starring Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Sam Riley, and Brenton Thwaites, the blockbuster proved to be a huge box office smash, if not a critical darling, spawning 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which didn't fare so well. Now that it's been seven years since this movie waved its wand onto silver screens, it's fair to wonder what the Maleficent cast is doing now. Let's find out!

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent)

As the once-misunderstood fairy who finally gets her chance to tell her side of the story, Angelina Jolie took on the not-so-evil title character in Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Most notably, the A-list actress won an Oscar for her celebrated supporting turn in Girl, Interrupted, and was Oscar-nominated for Changeling. Other film credits include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Salt, Wanted, Hackers, Gone in 60 Seconds, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its sequel, A Mighty Heart, and Alexander.

Additionally, Jolie can be seen in movies like Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Beyond Borders, and The Bone Collector. Also, the actress can be heard in the Kung Fu Panda movies, Shark Tale, and Beowulf. Furthermore, Jolie wrote, produced, directed, and starred in By the Sea. She wrote, produced, and directed Netflix's First They Killed My Father and In the Land of Blood and Honey and directed and produced Unbroken. Last year, Jolie starred in Come Away.

Moreover, she produced and was heard in Disney+’s The One and Only Ivan. Earlier this year, Jolie frontlined Those Who Wish Me Dead. Currently, the actress appears in Eternals. Next, Jolie stars in Every Note Played.

Outside of film, Angelina Jolie was Emmy-nominated for starring in HBO’s Gia. The celeb was also nominated for her supporting turn in TNT’s George Wallace.

Elle Fanning (Aurora)

In the role of Aurora, the fair royal daughter who becomes Sleeping Beauty, Elle Fanning was the deuteragonist in Disney’s Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Following her screen debut in I Am Sam, the actress has become one of our most prominent young movie stars. Notably, Fanning has starred in movies like 20th Century Women, Super 8, The Beguiled, The Neon Demon, We Bought a Zoo, Trumbo, Mary Shelley, and I Think We’re Alone Now. Other movie credits include Live By Night, Reservation Road, Babel, Because of Winn-Dixie, and Daddy Day Care.

Last year, Fanning frontlined The Roads Not Taken, A Rainy Day in New York, and Netflix’s All the Bright Places. Next, she is signed on to star in The Nightingale and Francis and the Godfather.

Away from film, Elle Fanning stars in Hulu’s The Great, for which she was Golden Globe-nominated. Currently, the actress is filming Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville.

Sharlto Copley (Stefan)

Playing the part of King Stefan, a cruel, manipulative, tyrannical leader who isn’t the kind-natured ruler that we once knew, Sharlto Copley is our main antagonist in Maleficent. Most notably, he came into prominence by starring in District 9. Copley’s other notable film credits include The A-Team, Oldboy (2013), Elysium, Chappie, Hardcore Henry (which the actor also produced), Free Fire, and Gringo. Additionally, he can be seen in The Hollars, Open Grave, Europa Report, and The Last Days of American Crime.

Outside of acting, Copley co-wrote and co-directed Spoon. Earlier this year, he starred in Ted K. Copley was also heard in Seal Team. Next, the actor will appear in Monkey Man. Copley is also currently filming Beast.

Furthermore, away from film, Sharlto Copley starred in PlayStation Network’s Powers. Next, the actor will appear in the new season of Netflix’s Russian Doll.

Sam Riley (Diaval)

As Diaval, our lead's loyal friend and pet raven, Sam Riley plays our titular character’s “wings” in 2014’s Maleficent and its sequel. Most notably, the actor played Ian Curtis in the outstanding music biopic, Control. Also, Riley starred in On the Road. Other movie credits include Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Byzantium, Free Fire, Suite Francaise, and Happy New Year, Colin Burstead.

Away from film, Riley also appeared in Tinkershrimp & Dutch and SS-GB. Last year, the actor appeared in Rebecca, Radioactive, and Sometimes Always Never. Earlier this year, Riley appeared in The Vault. Next, he’ll be seen in She’s in Love. He's also signed on to star in The Duchess of Malfi.

Imelda Staunton (Knotgrass)

In the role of Knotgrass, the eldest and wisest pixie, Imelda Staunton plays the sternest member of the magical trio in both films. Notably, the actress was Oscar-nominated for her starring turn in Vera Drake, and is well-known for playing Dolores Umbridge in several Harry Potter sequels. Her other notable film credits include Shakespeare in Love, Sense and Sensibility, Much Ado About Nothing, Nanny McPhee, Alice in Wonderland, Chicken Run, Arthur Christmas, Downton Abbey, and the Paddington movies. Next, Staunton is set to star in Downton Abbey: A New Era and The Canterville Ghost.

Outside of film, Imelda Staunton’s television credits include Big and Small, Cranford, Little Britain, The Singing Detective, and A Confession. Last year, the actress appeared in ITV’s Flesh and Blood and Apple TV+’s Trying. Next, Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, in Netflix’s The Crown Season 5.

Juno Temple (Thistlewit)

Playing the part of Thistlewit, the youngest, most carefree pixie, Juno Temple is a sweet-natured character in Disney’s Maleficent movies. Most notably, the actress was Emmy-nominated for her role in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Previously, she had starring roles in HBO’s Vinyl, Bravo’s Dirty John, and Sky Atlantic’s Little Birds. She also appeared on Drunk History and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. Earlier this year, Temple was seen in Apple TV+’s Mr. Corman. Next, the actress appears in Paramount+’s The Offer, which is currently filming.

Away from TV, Juno Temple is known for Killer Joe, Black Mass, The Dark Knight Rises, Atonement, Afternoon Delight, The Other Boleyn Girl, Year One, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Notes on a Scandal, and the St. Trinian’s movies. She's also seen in The Brass Teapot, Horns, Far from the Madding Crowd, Wonder Wheel and more. Earlier this year, Temple starred in Apple TV+’s Palmer. Next, the actress appears in Crooks and Everest.

Lesley Manville (Flittle)

As Flittle, the third pixie, Lesley Manville plays a cheery, sometimes thoughtless member of the magical trio in Maleficent. Most notably, the actress was Oscar-nominated for her outstanding supporting turn in Phantom Thread. Additionally, Manville gained acclaim and awards recognition for her performance in Another Year. Her other notable film credits include Secrets & Lies, High Hopes, Grown-Ups, Topsy-Turvy, Vera Drake, Mr. Turner, All or Nothing, Ordinary Love, and A Christmas Carol (2009).

Additionally, Manville can also be seen in Romeo & Juliet (2013), A Five Star Life, Ghosts, and Ordinary Love. Most recently, the Academy Award-nominated actress appeared in Misbehaviour and Let Him Go. Next, Manville will soon be seen in Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Outside of film, Lesley Manville’s notable television credits include Harlots, Law & Order: UK, and Cranford. Next, the actress will play Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown. Manville is also slated to appear in PBS’s Magpie Murders. Currently, she is filming Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons.

Brenton Thwaites (Prince Phillip)

In the role of Prince Phillip, the long-haired romantic who weds Aurora, Brenton Thwaites plays a dashing love interest in Maleficent. Most notably, he stars in HBO Max’s Titans as Dick Grayson, i.e. Robin, a.k.a. Nightwing. Thwaites also had a recurring role as Stu Henderson on Seven Network’s Home and Away. His other TV credits include Slide, Sea Patrol, and Blue Lagoon: The Awakening.

Away from the tube, Brenton Thwaites starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Gods of Egypt, The Signal, The Giver, and Oculus. He can also be seen in Office Uprising (which he also produced), An Interview with God, and A Violent Separation. Most recently, Thwaites appeared in Ghosts of War and I Met a Girl.

Kenneth Cranham (King Henry)

Playing the part of King Henry, a ruthless and power-hungry king who attempted to conquer the Moors through diligent force, Kenneth Cranham was a secondary bad guy in Maleficent. His other notable film credits include Layer Cake, Oliver!, Valkyrie, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Mr. Jones, Official Secrets, Hot Fuzz, and A Good Year. Additionally, Cranham is seen in Born Romantic, Gangster No. 1, Women Talking Dirty, The Boxer, The Legend of Hercules, and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, to only name a few credits. Next, he will appear in Warrior.

Away from film, Kenneth Cranham appeared in El C.I.D., Rules of Engagement, A Sort of Innocence, Heart of High Country, Shine on Harvey Moon, Danger UXB, Coronation Street, Rome, Without Motive, Dickens, The White Princess, Hatton Garden, The Spanish Princess, The Good Karma Princess, and In the Long Run. Most recently, the well-esteemed stage and screen actor starred in Finding Alice.

Hannah New (Princess Leila)

As Princess Leila, the daughter of King Henry and Aurora's mother, Hannah New adopted a short-lived character in Disney’s Maleficent. Most notably, the actress played Eleanor Guthrie in Starz’s Black Sails. She also had recurring roles in FX’s The Strain and Trust. Moreover, New was one of the leads in Antena 3’s short-lived The Time in Between.

Outside of TV, her other film credits include Fuga de cerebros 2 and 2011’s short films, ReVersion and Super Mario. Away from acting, New produced 2016’s short film, The Dead Sea. Most recently, the film-TV actress was seen in Edge of the World. Next, New is slated to appear in Summit Fever.

