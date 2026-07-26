Black Panther 3 Has Found King T'Challa's Successor, And I Love This Casting Choice So Much

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have known for some time now that Black Panther 3 is in the works. However, Ryan Coogler – the film franchise’s director and co-writer – has been keeping details on the threequel tightly under wraps. Fans have now been treated to a bit of news, as the film has now officially been announced, and an actor has been cast to play the late King T’Challa’s successor. If you ask me, this box office hit of a film series just struck gold with this particular piece of casting.

Coogler appeared at San Diego Comic-Con during Marvel Studios’ panel in Hall H, which CinemaBlend attended. The Oscar-winning filmmaker confirmed that the third Black Panther movie would be released on December 15, 2028. And now, for the even bigger news, up-and-coming actor David Jonsson is officially joining the cast as T’Challa II, the OG panther’s son. Apparently, the young man will come of age in the upcoming Marvel movie and take on the mantle of the titular hero.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

It seems there’s still plenty of life in the Black Panther franchise, and that should come as no surprise, given Coogler’s storytelling prowess. I’m eager to see what he and his collaborators cook up for this latest chapter in the Wakanda-set saga. And, of course, I’ll be watching intently to see what Jonsson brings to this proceedings as well.

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Amid the wait for Black Panther 3, stream the first two films in the series using a Disney+ subscription.