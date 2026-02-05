Why Was Rachel McAdams Told She Couldn’t Play Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls Role, Anyway?
Wait, the Regina George was up for Cady Heron?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Over 20 years after being in Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams remains a standout star. From blockbusters like Doctor Strange to beloved romance like The Notebook to acclaimed dramas like Spotlight to fun comedies like Game Night, she has demonstrated wonderful range and skill, and she has also proven to be a box office draw (as demonstrated just this past weekend with the #1 debut of Send Help). Her talent has been apparent from the beginning, so one would be understood asking this question: why didn’t she play the leading role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls instead of the villainous Regina George?
For what it’s worth, McAdams auditioned for the movie thinking that she wouldn’t get any role at all – as she revealed in a recent interview with People. She initially went out for the role of Cady, but she recalls not having any real confidence in herself to land the role. Said the actress,
At the time, Rachel McAdams was in the earliest era of her career. Her filmography included a couple of TV movies, a couple of single-episode TV show appearances, a couple of indies… and the female lead of the critically panned Rob Schneider comedy The Hot Chick. She was just starting out – but she did love the Mean Girls screenplay written by Tina Fey and wanted any kind of part in it.
It wasn’t her audition itself that stopped her from landing the role of Cady, however. At the time, she was in her mid-20s, and while it’s far from uncommon for actors that age to play high schoolers, McAdams wasn’t deemed right for the ingénue lead… but she was deemed to have the right look for the movie’s antagonist. The actress recalls director Mark Waters explaining it to her, saying:
Lindsay Lohan was the big headlining star and earned the lion’s share of the acclaim when the teen-centric comedy went on to make $130.1 million at the global box office – but it certainly doesn’t seem like Rachel McAdams is complaining about how things turned out.
Should you care to see her excellent talent exhibited in her latest work, the aforementioned Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi and co-starring Dylan O’Brien, is now playing in theaters everywhere.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.