Did Hilary Duff Really Crash The Freaky Friday Premiere Amid Feud With Lindsay Lohan? She Explains

When it comes to the premier teen idols of the early 2000s, there’s no doubt Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan are amongst the most iconic stars to fit that bill. Both of the actresses amassed a lot of notoriety due to their work with Disney. As Lohan and Duff became popular during the early aughts, there were also rumors of a brewing feud between them. One long-running piece of lore has even suggested that Duff crashed Lohan’s Freaky Friday premiere as part of that spat. Now, Duff is explaining what happened.

Millennials have had an opportunity to soak in nostalgia lately, as Hilary Duff has been reminiscing while promoting her first album in over a decade, Luck... or Something. As part of the press tour, Duff recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast (as seen on YouTube), and host Alex Cooper quizzed her on some long-held rumors. When asked whether she actually showed up at Lindsay Lohan’s movie premiere without her knowledge, Duff smiled and said:

I think, absolutely yes. Yeah, I was a teenager.

Well, fellow kids of the 2000s, we finally have a definite answer regarding this situation. Not only that, but Duff also summed up her relationship with Lohan, at that time, in a relatively direct way:

I mean, that was like my childhood nemesis.

Honestly, I love the fact that Duff just went ahead and spilled the tea and did so without sugarcoating it (or being too messy, for that matter). There’s also an interesting wrinkle to this entire situation, though, as the “Come Clean” singer revealed a very interesting tidbit. It turns out she was actually invited to that movie premiere. And fans may or may not gasp when they learn who apparently extended that invitation:

But also like Chad Michael Murray invited me. Why would he — I don’t want to start anymore stuff. [Laughs] He was like, ‘You should come with me.’ And I was like, ‘Mhm, probably I should.’

More on Lindsay Lohan (Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures) Does Lindsay Lohan Actually Play The Guitar In Freakier Friday? The Story Behind Pink Slip Reuniting

Murray – another teen idol of the 2000s – notably played Jake opposite Lohan’s Anna in 2003’s Freaky Friday (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). Of course, Murray also played the role of Austin in Duff’s A Cinderella Story (accessible using a Prime Video subscription), which hit theaters in 2004 and filmed around the time Freaky premiered. Given that timeline and the fact that Duff and Murry became close, it made sense that he would ask her to attend his premiere. Still, this is a feud-fueled situation if there ever was one.

Of course, though, Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan – who are both now married and have kids – have definitely grown up since then. The pair have also had their share of success and haven’t shied away from their Disney roots. Lohan reprised her role as Anna for the long-hoped-for Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday. Meanwhile, Duff filmed two episodes of a Lizzie McGuire revival several years ago before it was scrapped over creative differences. As for where the two starlets stand with each other today, Duff said this:

Lindsay came up to me at a club once and was like, ‘Are we good?’ I was like, ‘We’re good.’ She was like, ‘Let’s take a shot!’ I was like, ‘OK.’

There are people who love their share of drama and gossip, but I love that this premiere tidbit can now be put to rest. What’s even sweeter is that there now seems to be no sign of a Duff/Lohan feud.