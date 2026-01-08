13 Going On 30’s Young Jenna Actress On How That Character Was 'The Genesis Of What Would Become (Her) Purpose'

It’s hard to forget 13 Going On 30, a charming romantic comedy from 2004 about a preteen who wishes she’s twice her age, and magically gets her wish. While Jennifer Garner leads the 13 Going On 30 cast, her younger counterpart was played by Christa B. Allen, who is now in her 30s in real life. The actress and content creator is reflecting on how the modern classic actually affected her life in a big way.

Allen is a social media sensation these days, between her 1.8 TikTok followers and 470k Instagram followers, along with having her own podcast about spirituality. Check out what she posted about 13 Going On 30:

Christa B. Allen shared a clip of her playing young Jenna Rink with text talking about how her role has taught “generations of girls and women that they have the power to manifest the life of their dreams.” The video then cuts to Allen in the present day where she’s over 30, flirty, and thriving. In the caption, she also wrote this:

When I look back at playing this character in 13 Going on 30, I didn’t know it then, but she was the genesis of what would become my purpose. What Jenna Rink symbolized was also a whisper from the universe: ‘you’re here to remind women what’s possible.’

Jenna Rink has clearly become a famous part of pop culture, from that iconic “Thriller” dress becoming a popular Halloween costume, to us swooning every time the cast has reconnected with each other. (I'm still not over the time Garner and Mark Ruffalo pitched a sequel!) In Christa B. Allen’s real life these days, she can find some real parallels between her famed role and her profession. How cool is that? She also said this:

✨ and if being a woman in the spotlight has taught me one thing, it’s this: people love your beauty, your brilliance, your boldness — right up until YOU benefit from it.✨the same world that praises women for being magnetic, sexy, ambitious… is the first to call them ‘too much’ the moment they own it.

The TikTok post itself earned 2.4 million views, meaning that tons of women were offered a solid reminder about what to focus on (and leave at home) when it comes to stepping into one’s power while also getting nostalgic about the movie. Allen also used the opportunity to remind her viewers they have “gifts. creativity. humor. perspective. intellect. empathy.” Also, they should spend more energy taking up space, creating “what only you can create” and letting your “light shine.” What a hype woman for the internet!

Allen’s first role was in 13 Going On 30, and it seems to continue to give the 34-year-old new ways to connect to people everyday. It makes us want to turn on the early 2000s movie (again) and munch on some Razzles.