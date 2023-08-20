Why Stephen King And Stanley Kubrick Couldn't Agree Creatively On The Shining, According To Horror Directors
If you’re cold on the Kubrick version, it’s probably for a good reason.
The new documentary, King on Screen, is a must-see for any fans of Stephen King or horror movies. Directed by Daphné Baiwir, it brings together over 20 filmmakers who owe their inspiration to the Maestro of the Macabre. While the film celebrates the author's massive impact on cinema, it skips over one juicy detail: why Stephen and Stanley Kubrick butted heads while making The Shining. It turns out the filmmakers in the doc have some theories about why the two couldn't see eye-to-eye creatively on that infamous haunted hotel story.
While we at CinemaBlend would put The Shining at the top of our best Stephen King adaptations, filmmaker Frank Darabont begs to differ. Known for his hit adaptations like The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and The Mist, Darabont knows a thing or two about what makes a good movie adaptation from the famous writer’s work, and he doesn't think Kubrick did a very good job at all, according to National Review. He said:
Every '90s horror fan will recall that King wasn't too happy with Kubrick's take on his novel. In fact, he produced his own TV miniseries version of The Shining, directed by Mick Garris. Garris backs up Frank Darabont's critique, offering his thoughts on why Kubrick's adaptation missed the mark:
There you go! Stephen King's stories tap into raw, emotional human experiences, focusing on everyday people in extraordinary situations. Kubrick, however, took a more cerebral, even detached, approach to horror. Mick Garris, a close friend of King, seems to hit the nail on the head with his analysis, echoing King's own thoughts. In a 2016 interview with Deadline, King said:
What is a car's engine if not the heart of the machine? It sounds like Garris was spot on.
The creative tension between writer and filmmaker isn't necessarily bad; it's two master storytellers, each taking their approach to horror. While Kubrick's film is iconic, Garris's TV miniseries holds a special place for King fans due to its faithfulness to the book. Steven Weber's portrayal of Jack Torrance adds emotional depth that differs from Jack Nicholson's version, although Weber wishes he could refine his performance.
The two different versions of the story showcase the flexibility and wide appeal of the Carrie creator's writing. It's adaptable yet unmistakably King-esque. The King on Screen documentary serves as a testament to the writer's lasting impact on both books and movies, touching on divisive subjects like his politics and public image. The Daphné Baiwir directed doc hit the 2023 movie release schedule on August 11 in select US theaters and will be available on demand and Blu-Ray on September 8. You can check out the trailer embedded below:
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest movie updates, and remember to check out our list of upcoming horror films.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
