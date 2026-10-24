Wicker's Alexander Skarsgård And Olivia Colman Settle The Debate After The Internet Can't Stop Asking About Splinters

Wicker, which is a project on the 2026 movie schedule about a fisherwoman marrying and falling in love with a man made out of wicker, does not shy away from the couple’s intimate relationship. So, naturally, when a romance involves a human woman and a man made out of such a potentially prickly material, questions about whether she’ll get splinters come up. Well, as the internet wondered and debated about that, we asked Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård about it.

People Were Worried About The Potential Splinters The Fisherwoman Could Get

The trailer for this movie certainly highlights the point many critics made in their reviews of Wicker , which is: it’s horny. It’s spicy. It’s romantic. That harlequin romance cover-like poster proves that too. So, considering all this, it makes sense that many of the comments on the film’s trailer were in regard to whether the Fisherwoman would get splinters from the Wicker Husband when they were having sex:

First thought - wouldn’t she get splinters? 🤣🤣

Are we not worried about splinters or…?

Alexander Skarsgård? Bring on the splinters :p

Its all fun and games till you get a splinter.

i hope she doesn’t get a splinter. lol

Just the thought of splinters down there, no ducking thanks! 😫

The splinters that's gonna cause......

Won't she get splintered? Asking for a friend.

Listen, I think this is fair to wonder. I’ve had wicker baskets before, and I’ve been poked by them. So, yeah, I was also worried about the splinters the Fisherwoman might get while having sex with her Wicker Husband. Thankfully, she does not, and we learned that when Alexander Skarsgård, who plays the Wicker Husband, and Olivia Coleman, who plays the Fisherwoman, settled the debate.

We Asked Alexander Skarsgård And Olivia Colman About The Splinters

Along with showing Skarsgård and Colman the viral Wicker popcorn bucket that looks like the Wicker Husband’s torso , we also asked about the splinters, seeing as they were also a point of conversation online. Here’s how the Fisherwoman actress responded when CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic asked about them:

Olivia Colman: See, I think people have misunderstood wicker. They’re thinking of kindling.

See, I think people have misunderstood wicker. They’re thinking of kindling. Hannah Saulic: Okay, but I've had, like, a couple of wicker baskets that have, like, poked me before.

Okay, but I've had, like, a couple of wicker baskets that have, like, poked me before. Olivia Colman: Oh, really?

Saulic went on to say that when the Fisherwoman and the Wicker Husband kiss, she was wondering if there would be splinters involved. Immediately, Colman and Skarsgård got into why some real wicker baskets might cause splinters, but the Wicker Husband won’t:

Alexander Skarsgård: But—

But— Olivia Colman: The craftsmanship.

The craftsmanship. Alexander Skarsgård: But was that wicker basket made by Peter Dinklage?

But was that wicker basket made by Peter Dinklage? Hannah Saulic: This is true. No, it wasn't.

This is true. No, it wasn't. Alexander Skarsgård: The greatest basket maker of all time.

The greatest basket maker of all time. Hannah Saulic: So that's the key.

In the end, both actors came to the conclusion that there were no splinters involved in their characters’ romance, as they both said:

No splinters.

This movie is about a man made of wicker who is brought to life by a basketweaver. So, it feels logical that whatever magic made him a living being would also make it so he didn’t cause splinters when things were getting hot and heavy.

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Now, while that’s all settled, my new question is: How did the fact that Alexander Skarsgård was covered in this stuff impact how the intimacy coordinator put these scenes together? It must have required some creativity they haven’t used before. Anyway, that’s a question for another time.

For now, I’m just thrilled to know the Fisherwoman did not get splinters during the intimate moments of Wicker. And you can go see this fantastical romantic movie in theaters now.