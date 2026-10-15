We Showed Alexander Skarsgard The WTF Wicker Popcorn Bucket, And He Was Mesmerized By His Torso

We still have a few months to go, but Wicker is the frontrunner for wildest popcorn bucket of 2026. It’s basically a 3D-printed version of Alexander Skarsgård’s ripped torso. When my coworker first saw it, she was so taken aback she said it looked like it needed its own intimacy coordinator. Let the record show the actual stars of Wicker were a bit taken aback too.

We recently interviewed the cast for Wicker and asked Skarsgård and his co-star Olivia Colman for their thoughts on the risquè popcorn bucket. Neither one had seen the one they were referencing, and let’s just say they were a little shocked when we showed it to them. Check out their candid reactions below…

I don’t know if I love Colman’s gasp more or Skarsgård seemingly being confused over whether or not the torso has his “trademark nipples.” Clearly no one involved showed them a prototype, but I’m glad they took it with such good humor. Besides, I can’t imagine they’re not interested in the publicity. Wicker is getting fantastic reviews, but it’s the sort of challenging indie movie that needs all the press it can get.

Wicker follows an unmarried fisherwoman who is the frequent victim of jokes and scorn from her local farming community because of the smelliness of her occupation. Instead of changing or playing the game, she hires a local basketweaver to make her a husband. That winds up being Skarsgård in a role that required heavy make-up, and their relationship quickly becomes not only a hot source of gossip but also a catalyst for members of the community to start asking questions.

Wicker is rolling out in a limited release schedule on the 23rd of October. It’ll expand to a nationwide release on October 30th, and given the really strong reviews, Black Bear is definitely hoping it can find an audience a bit wider than its challenging subject matter would suggest. I’m hopeful it will too. The film got multiple standing ovations at Sundance and may end up being a really big crowd pleaser.

Regardless, the film’s place in popcorn bucket history has already been written. Whenever fans talk about the craziest and most outrageous receptacle we have ever gotten, this will be near the top of the list. I’m not saying it’ll ever be as fondly remembered as Dune’s erotic masterpiece or the NSFW Wolverine one, but it’ll certainly get referenced by those of us who know ball.