Wild Horse Nine's Does Something In Its Portrayal Of Hitmen I've Never Seen

Hitmen are pretty common in the film landscape. They’re often the epitome of masculinity, secrecy, and, to some, sex appeal. We’re used to seeing hitmen depicted one way in movies, books, and TV shows. However, the idea of the typical hitman has evolved. Wild Horse Nine, which hits the 2026 movie schedule this weekend, may be one of the best representations of the evolution of the hitman.

John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell star as Chris and Lee, two hitmen on one final adventure. It’s one of Malkovich’s best works and a film sure to gain a lot of award season attention. It’s a good film that thrives on its performances. The film also highlights that hitmen can have feelings.

Warning: Wild Horse Nine spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Chris And Lee Are A Lot More Emotional Than Hitmen We Normally See On Film

Wild Horse Nine is an impeccable bromance movie. It could rank among the best of this genre. Unlike writer and director Martin McDonagh’s Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, this is very much a film about two men who still love each other. They’re not choosing to end their friendship; life is choosing for them. Lee and Chris aren’t overly emotional in the way people often characterize that trait. They don’t cry a lot in Wild Horse Nine.

However, they show their emotions in other ways, like being impulsive, irrational, and guided by love more than duty. That’s not often how hitmen are portrayed. They’re dedicated to their jobs and more emotionless. They make calculated decisions and avoid risky actions. That’s not Lee or Chris in Wild Horse Nine. McDonagh is a master at showcasing men as emotional creatures who act and behave like that, but in a very realistic way.

Men are humans. Humans are often emotional, even if they pretend to be steadier and more stable than they actually are.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Wild Horse Nine Goes Against The Lone Wolf Hitman Stereotypes

Many of the best action movies (even lesser-known ones) focus on assassins or hitmen who live by a strict set of rules. This often includes not getting too close to anyone, because they cannot tell them about their profession. It would put this person’s life in danger. This is a common storyline that usually works well on film.

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However, Wild Horse Nine showcases two men who have allowed themselves vulnerability. Chris even says in his recordings that he never really had a friend until Lee. I like the idea that hitmen live a lonely life, but they can sometimes let people in. It’s a risk, but most things in life are.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Neither Lee Nor Chris Are Great At Their Jobs Or Suave

Chris and Lee are technically good at their jobs, especially Chris. He allegedly committed one of the most well-known assassinations in history. However, one of the signs of his deteriorating health is how bad he is becoming at assassinating. This is the comedy in Wild Horse Nine. However, even before Chris starts to lose his suave criminal behavior, I am not convinced these are top-level hitmen.

They make so many easily avoidable mistakes. Nonetheless, the movie wouldn’t be as fun if they were these flawless murderers. Wild Horse Nine showcases the marvel of being a flawed human, even with such a highly skilled profession. Wild Horse Nine is a must-watch fall movie.

I was fortunate enough to see an early screening of Wild Horse Nine at the 62nd Chicago International Film Festival. Catch it everywhere on November 6.