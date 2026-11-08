Blake Shelton, Riley Green And More Voice Coaches Have Thoughts On Carson Daly’s New Today Show Gig

Carson Daly has long been one of the hardest working people in show business, and that’s continued amid the 2026 TV schedule. He’s still been fulfilling his obligations to The Today Show and, at the same time, he’s remained the host of The Voice amid Season 30. This past week, though, it was announced that Daly would take on a new Today job, as he’s officially been named the co-anchor of the show’s Saturday broadcast. With that, Blake Shelton, Riley Green and other Voice coaches shared their reactions to the news.

For a little while now, Daly had been pulling double duty on Today, serving as a features anchor/co-host during the week and serving as co-anchor on Saturdays. November 7 actually marked his first official day as co-anchor of Today Saturday alongside Laura Jarrett. Fans had hoped Daly might land the gig, and they seem excited now that he has. They’re not the only ones, as Today shared a video in which Green, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine all congratulated Daly. Check it out:

It’s so sweet that the Voice coaches would take time to send such supportive messages to Daly, who’s been hosting the reality competition series since its debut in 2011. What’s even funnier to me is that each comment feels on brand for the person sharing it. For instance, I’m not surprised that Clarkson would share such bubbly sentiments:

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Carson Daly, congratulations on getting Saturday on Today! People love you. They just want your face all the time. I do.

Of course, Shelton and Daly have long had a friendly rivalry filled with occasional trolling. So, while Shelton’s message to his longtime pal and former co-star is sweet, it also features a couple of funny jabs:

Man, just wanted to drop a line here and say congratulations on the Saturday Today Show. I think you’re going to do an incredible job. I’m not too worried about it, because I know Saturday’s like any other day of the week for you. You’ll be drinking. And I know you’ll do a great job, you’ll feel natural. Maybe because it’s the weekend show, it’ll be more entertainment, not as much breaking news, which is good for you, because I don’t think people take you that seriously anyway. Anyway, buddy, good luck. Love you.

All of these warm thoughts come on the heels of rumors regarding Daly possibly leaving The Voice, on which he also serves as an executive producer. The Daly speculation proved to be correct and incorrect, as he did return for Season 30 but was confirmed to not be hosting Season 31. That latter season is subtitled Celebrity and will not only bring a new format to the franchise but will also see Keke Palmer take over hosting duties from Daly.

Considering Palmer’s presence and the potential for Carson Daly’s role on The Today Show to grow with this new job, it’s hard not to wonder whether he might step away from The Voice for good. Daly himself hasn’t given any indication that he plans to leave, as of this writing. Fans will just have to wait and see how that all plays out but, for now, let’s take a page out of the Voice coaches’ book and congratulate Daly on his new position!