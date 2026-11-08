Blake Shelton, Riley Green And More Voice Coaches Have Thoughts On Carson Daly’s New Today Show Gig
Daly is getting all the love!
Carson Daly has long been one of the hardest working people in show business, and that’s continued amid the 2026 TV schedule. He’s still been fulfilling his obligations to The Today Show and, at the same time, he’s remained the host of The Voice amid Season 30. This past week, though, it was announced that Daly would take on a new Today job, as he’s officially been named the co-anchor of the show’s Saturday broadcast. With that, Blake Shelton, Riley Green and other Voice coaches shared their reactions to the news.
For a little while now, Daly had been pulling double duty on Today, serving as a features anchor/co-host during the week and serving as co-anchor on Saturdays. November 7 actually marked his first official day as co-anchor of Today Saturday alongside Laura Jarrett. Fans had hoped Daly might land the gig, and they seem excited now that he has. They’re not the only ones, as Today shared a video in which Green, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine all congratulated Daly. Check it out:
It’s so sweet that the Voice coaches would take time to send such supportive messages to Daly, who’s been hosting the reality competition series since its debut in 2011. What’s even funnier to me is that each comment feels on brand for the person sharing it. For instance, I’m not surprised that Clarkson would share such bubbly sentiments:
Of course, Shelton and Daly have long had a friendly rivalry filled with occasional trolling. So, while Shelton’s message to his longtime pal and former co-star is sweet, it also features a couple of funny jabs:
All of these warm thoughts come on the heels of rumors regarding Daly possibly leaving The Voice, on which he also serves as an executive producer. The Daly speculation proved to be correct and incorrect, as he did return for Season 30 but was confirmed to not be hosting Season 31. That latter season is subtitled Celebrity and will not only bring a new format to the franchise but will also see Keke Palmer take over hosting duties from Daly.
Considering Palmer’s presence and the potential for Carson Daly’s role on The Today Show to grow with this new job, it’s hard not to wonder whether he might step away from The Voice for good. Daly himself hasn’t given any indication that he plans to leave, as of this writing. Fans will just have to wait and see how that all plays out but, for now, let’s take a page out of the Voice coaches’ book and congratulate Daly on his new position!
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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