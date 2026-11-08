Kylie Jenner Glittered At LACMA Event, But I’m Still Thinking About Emily Ratajkowski’s Gravity-Defying Dress

I never get tired of seeing celebrities throw on stunning outfits and pose in front of the beloved “Urban Light” lampost exhibition at the LACMA. This year we got memorable looks from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman and more. Everyone really dressed out for the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year, but it’s Emily Ratajkowski’s gravity-defying dress I’m still thinking about.

I mean how could I not be? Long gowns usually only come in so many silhouettes, but every now and again a celebrity tries something I’ve never seen before. The curiosity factor was really present in Ratajkowski’s long, flowy dress at the 2026 event not just because it was pretty, but because I couldn’t figure out how the author, model and social media star was avoiding a wardrobe malfunction.

Hear me out. This dress is gorgeous. It hugs in just the right places, but it’s also made from a completely unstructured material and it does not seem to have a real strap on the left side. I wondered if the large metal pendant on the Gucci dress was just weighted and holding up the left side of the dress with nothing else for support, but that feels brazen. Given the dress is also backless, it’s not simply a cleverly-constructed one-shoulder dress. It’s all very confusing.

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It’s also barely connected at the hip before a dramatic slit draws one’s eye. Honestly, like Kim Kardashian’s “not for you to understand” dress and other celebrity fashion looks before her, I’m not sure how the Gucci look works. This isn't the first time Ratjkowski's flipped the fashion script on a red carpet, either. Regardless, this dress is unlike any other dress I’ve seen, and it’s definitely worth talking about.

Meanwhile, no one was really a slouch at the LACMA event. Nicole Kidman gave off elegant ballet vibes with her own frock. Her dress was unsurprisingly Chanel, as Kidman had just appeared at a Chanel Cruise Show fashion event alongside Margot Robbie earlier this week.

And Kylie Jenner literally sparkled under the lamppost lights of the LACMA. Her Ashi Studio Gown was pretty up front, but it was the back of the dress that really shone. ( Kylie loves a good backless dress , so no surprise there.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, there were many different celebrity takes at the LACMA event, and I was here for a lot of them, but it's this Gucci dress I'm still going to be puzzling out this week.