I Watched Carolina Caroline Expecting A Horror Film, Here's Why I Am So Glad It Wasn't

Some actors have become distinctly associated with certain movie genres. Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner are two of those actors. Gallner and Weaving have both worked in many genres, but they’re best known for horror films. Weaving plays one of the most resourceful characters in Ready or Not and its sequel.

Gallner has appeared in many large horror movie franchises and cult classics. Horror movie fans may best remember him for Smile and how its ending set up his unfortunate fate in the sequel. When I first heard about Carolina Caroline, I assumed it was a horror film because of the actors and the initial teaser. I am glad I was wrong.

Warning: Carolina Caroline spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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Carolina Caroline Was A Lot More Dramatic Than Expected, But That's What Made The Film Enjoyable

Carolina Caroline is a romantic drama with elements of character study. It follows Caroline (Samara Weaving) as she slips into a life of crime. The film has some intense moments, but it doesn’t feel like much of a cautionary tale against crime. It feels more like a love story and coming-of-age movie about two criminals.

The heart of the film is their love story. You invest in Oliver (Kyle Gallner) and Caroline. At no point in the film do you feel like Oliver tricked Caroline into this lifestyle. It feels almost like two soulmates finding their other half, and that’s how most of the movie treats them. They need and want each other.

Carolina Caroline revolves around the drama of a life of crime, more than the flashy elements. It isn’t an action movie or psychological thriller, but a dramatic film.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

It Felt Like An Ode To Classic Crime Duos

I enjoy films, TV shows, and books that depict two psychos falling in love. I expected that with Caroline and Oliver, and that’s where I thought the horror movie elements would develop. I thought it would be more like Kyle Gallner’s other great movie, Strange Darlings. However, I don’t classify Oliver or Caroline as psycho characters. They seem fairly normal but just with their own view of right and wrong.

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Though Oliver and Caroline aren’t a psychotic couple, they remind me of some of them, especially Bonnie and Clyde. I am sure Caroline's screenwriter, William Thomas Dean IV, wanted to make Oliver and Caroline a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, and they are. I fell in love with their outlaw romance.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Carolina Caroline Showcases Kyle Gallner and Samara Weaving's Dramatic Acting Skills In A Way A Lot Of Their Past Work Hasn't Allowed

Gallner and Weaving are very good actors. I have only seen performances by them that have impressed me or that I enjoyed in some way. I am a fan of both. Therefore, I have seen many of their movies and TV shows. I am a huge Veronica Mars fan, so Gallner was first introduced to me in that. That’s still his most memorable performance to me, but Carolina Caroline further showcases his flair for dramatic roles.

Most of the films I have seen with Weaving are comedy or horror movies. This is one of the few straight drama performances I have seen from her. She conveys Caroline’s innocence and cleverness well. They both broke my heart in their final scene together. Carolina Caroline is an underrated film that highlights why these two underrated actors deserve more attention.

Rent or buy Carolina Caroline on Amazon.