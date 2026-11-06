Will Adam Driver Return For The Girls Reboot? We Had To Ask Him

Shortly after its debut, Lena Dunham's Girls joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The Golden Globe-winning comedy (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) was a snapshot for millennials in their 20s, and has had a resurgence in recent years. A few weeks ago Dunham announced that she show was returning for a five-episode limited revival, and fans like me have been wondering if Adam Driver would be back as his character Adam Sackler. So when CinemaBlend sat down for an interview with the Oscar-nominated actor, we had to ask him.

When Lena Dunham made the announcement of Girls returning, it came with confirmation that we'll also see Allison Williams' Marnie, Jemima Kirke's Jessa, Zosia Mamet's Shoshana and Andrew Rannells' Elijah. Still, fans wondered if Adam would also be back. CinemaBlend spoke with Driver about his new movie Paper Tiger, where we asked if he should expect him to reprise his role. He told us:

No, but I wish them the best of luck.

There you have it. While the jury is still out on a number of the other boys from Girls, fans shouldn't expect to see Adam Driver's character to appear in the limited revival. This is a bummer for sure, and now I'm curious to see how the character of Adam will be addressed when the show returns. After all, he had a long romantic history with both Hannah and Jessa by the time the original show ended.

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Those who have been closely following discourse surrounding Girls might not be all that surprised by the Star Wars actor's response. Over the summer Lena Dunham made some allegations about working with Driver in her new memoir Famesick. She detailed their unique working relationship, and specific confrontations like Driver allegedly throwing a chair and being "verbally aggressive" in her trailer. For his part, the 42 year-old actor hasn't weighed in much on the drama. Instead he claimed that his perspective will be shared later as he was "saving it all for my book".

While promoting her book, Lena Dunham spoke about being surprised by the audience's reaction to Adam on Girls. The character had a pretty wild arc throughout the show's six seasons on the air, ping ponging between being a romantic lead and volatile and strange character. When we last saw him he was still dating Jemima Kirke's Jessa, with that romantic relationship greatly altering her friendship with Dunham's protagonist Hannah.

Lena Dunham has joked about what various Girls characters might be up to nowadays, and now fans will get to actually see them return when the show airs five new episodes. Unfortunately we won't see more from Adam, but hopefully we get some references to what he's up to anyway. For now fans will have to wait for news about other boys from the show like Alexander Karpovsky's Ray and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Desi.

Girls is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max. The revival isn't on the 2026 TV schedule, so we'll have to be patient while waiting to reunite with the beloved characters of Dunham's comedy series.