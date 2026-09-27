Mahershala Ali Doesn’t Have Blade Coming Anymore, But I Hope He’s Consoled By These New Movie Reviews
When one door closes...
Mahershala Ali has been in an interesting position as of late, as he’s been promoting a new film while consistently talking about one that apparently won’t see the light of day. The two-time Oscar winner has been fielding questions about Marvel’s now-scrapped Blade movie while doing press for one of his 2026 movie schedule entries, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. Ali hasn’t held back his disappointment over the superhero movie not coming together but, if it’s any consolation, his new movie is getting rave reviews.
For this latest film, Ali joined forces with writer/director Bassam Tariq, who was actually the first director attached to Blade several years ago. We may never know what the two would’ve crafted for the Daywalker’s story, but it’s evident that their new thriller film is a must-see. As of this writing, the film holds a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 60 reviews. The movie as a whole is receiving acclaim, and with that comes praise for Ali. THR’s Jourdain Searles had this to say about the leading man’s performance:
Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother sees Ali take on the role of Houston-based hitman Latif, who’s deeply devoted to his Muslim faith. Following the death of his wife, Latif is forced to provide for his three children as a single parent all while dealing with dangerous criminal elements and his struggles with his faith. Guy Lodge of Variety is among the critics who have praised the film, and he seems very impressed with Tariq’s ability to freshen up a long-used premise:
Overall, Tariq’s latest film seemed to be a labor of love for both him and Ali, who’s been honest about the “frustrating experience” of navigating Hollywood even as an actor with major awards. While their new movie is being praised, it’s not a complete homerun with every critic. IndieWire’s Katie Rife is mostly positive on the film but is also of the belief that several key elements hold it back from sheer effectiveness:
Pundits are also, unsurprisingly, aware of Blade’s status and the comments Ali has made about it. The Wrap’s Zachary Lee mentions the since-discarded Marvel film in his own review of Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother and agrees it’s a shame the movie won’t come to fruition. However, Lee also makes another point:
In some ways, this movie is an example of using lemons to make lemonade, as Tariq and Ali’s creative bond was cultivated while they worked on their MCU installment. Not only that, but Ali revealed that one of the silver linings of the axed superhero flick was that the sword training he underwent for it proved to be invaluable for this latest film. The LA Times’ Tim Grierson also alluded to that in his positive review of the film:
The notion of Blade no longer being amongst the upcoming Marvel movies is still a tough pill to swallow, especially considering how much promise the film had. Nevertheless, based on these reviews, it sounds like anyone who still wants to see Mahershala Ali play a sword-wielding agent of justice won’t be left wanting, thanks to Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. Check out the film, which is now playing in theaters nationwide.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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