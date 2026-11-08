Sylvester Stallone Was Ready To Be ‘Hypercritical’ Of I Play Rocky… Then He Saw The Movie

While the 1976 film Rocky tells the story of an underdog fighter, the biopic about the making of Rocky reveals the equally fascinating underdog story behind the Oscar-winning film's development. Through Peter Farrelly's I Play Rocky, audiences see see the inspirational story chronicling young Sylvester Stallone's aim to play the lead boxer in the film (which he wrote). As for the real Stallone's thoughts on the film, he admitted to having been ready to be “hypercritical” of it. However, that changed after he saw the film.

In I Play Rocky, Anthony Ippolito plays young Sylvester Stallone, and he's the spitting image of the Rocky icon. Based on the trailers alone, Ippolito completely nails the Rambo actor’s voice and swagger . Still, I'd imagine that the biggest stamp of approval would come from Stallone himself. After the Cobra actor saw the biopic, he admitted to CBS Mornings that he was somewhat reluctant about the 2026 movie release , but even he eventually gave into it:

It was very surreal because at first I was gonna be hypercritical, like that's me. I don't walk like that. But I did walk like that. I did talk like that. I'm realizing this guy did a magnificent job, and I actually forgot I was me, and I sat back and watched the movie like the audience.

I can understand Stallone's natural inclination to be “hypercritical,” especially given this is his story being told. It must be trippy for him to see another actor channel his voice and mannerisms and emulate his role as Rocky Balboa. However, it’s a relief that the Expendables star has high praise for the biopic and Ippolito himself. I know I keep harping on it, but seriously, it's hard to deny how accurately Ippolito takes on Stallone's baritone voice and rugged physical presence.

The Tulsa King star isn’t the only one loving I Play Rocky. Early reviews were quick to give praise , with many saying Ippolito fully absorbed Stallone so much that someone could forget it was a performance. Ryan Gosling also gave his stamp of approval , telling lead female actress Annasophia Robb how much he loved it. With all of these rave reviews, I’d say Stallone is right on the mark.

During his CBS Mornings interview, Stallone also said that if Ippolito didn’t endure a concussion during his I Play Rocky training, then he “didn’t try hard enough” with the role. Well, Ippolito said -- after being shown the footage of Stallone's chat -- that he may not have gotten a concussion, but he did get “a little banged up” training at the historic Gleason’s Gym. So, we can’t say the Offer actor didn’t put in the grunt work like Stallone did when he first played “The Italian Stallion.”

It's not small feat for an actor to play such a recognizable star like Sylvester Stallone, so Anthony Ippolito deserves some serious credit. And, if Stallone felt like he was watching himself while watching the movie, I have a feeling audiences will also be engaged.

Right now, I Play Rocky is playing in limited release, but the film will open nationwide on November 20. Also, fans can also relive Balboa's exploits by streaming the Rocky movies with a Paramount+ subscription .