Will Ferrell Finally Explained Why His Character In Barbie Has Drumsticks, And His Answer Makes The Prop Even Funnier
Why does Will Ferrell's Barbie character carry drumsticks? Now we know.
Modern movies are expensive, so everything about them is usually strategically thought out. Making anything happen on screen costs time and money and nobody likes to waste either of those. So if a movie is going to include anything, it has to have a point. Except of course, when it barely has any point at all, which was apparently the case when it came to Will Ferrell’s drumsticks in 2023 box office hit Barbie.
Will Ferrell recently participated in a Wired autocomplete interview alongside his Despicable Me 4 co-star Kristen Wiig. During the video, Ferrell is asked why his character in the Barbie cast, the CEO of Mattel, is holding drumsticks while participating in meetings. It turns out they’re just there because Ferrell thought it made his character look like an ass. He explained…
I don’t know what possessed Will Ferrell to think “You know what this character needs? Drumsticks,” but I love it. It’s a weird and brilliant little detail. You might not even notice the drumsticks on first viewing, but it’s a small visual signifier when you first see the character that this guy is an asshole. It works perfectly.
When we first meet Will Ferrel’s character in Barbie he’s sitting at a large table, surrounded by white men in suits. They’re all talking about the toys they sell, but it’s hard not to miss that the CEO is holding a pair of drumsticks. There’s no drum set in sight. He’s just holding them, using them to point at people to rapping them on the table as if he knows how to play the drums when he’s idle.
It certainly achieves the purpose, as it makes the CEO look like an ass. Who carries around drumsticks in business meetings? Apparently, Barbie director Greta Gerwig agreed that the drumsticks would succeed in making the character look like a jackass, and then they went one step further by making the drumsticks color-coordinate with Barbie. Ferrell continued…
Sometimes small details end up getting lost in the editing of a movie. Something like a character carrying around drumsticks may have a point that is lost if a scene gets cut, leading to them just carrying around drumsticks for no reason. As it turns out, in this case, the lack of a reason for the drumsticks is entirely the reason.
Barbie is one of Will Ferrell's funniest movies, and while that's not because of the drumsticks, they certainly help. It just goes to show that those small details matter.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.