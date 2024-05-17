Will Smith Teases ‘Solid’ Collaboration With Michael B. Jordan For I Am Legend 2

Will Smith has done his share of sequels, but one upcoming Will Smith movie seemed to be among the least likely sequels we would have imagined. I Am Legend 2 was first announced back in 2022, and while we haven’t heard a great deal about the project getting in front of cameras, it seems that it's moving forward, as Smith and Michael B. Jordan have met to discuss the movie.

I Am Legend 2 details are few and far between. We don’t know a great deal about what the movie will really be about. Based on Smith’s recent comments to ET, it’s possible that many of those details are still to be worked out. He says the pair have some “solid ideas” for the new movie, which indicates nothing is set in stone, but it does appear there is a plan to make this work. Smith said…

We had a couple weeks together about a month ago. I think it's looking good. "[We have some] really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that.

While a sequel to I Am Legend was certainly possible based on how the movie ended, a sequel that included Will Smith was a lot less likely. In the theatrical version of I Am Legend, Smith’s character died. However, the plan is to retcon that finale and instead base the sequel on an unused alternate ending in which Smith’s character survived.

With that change, we can have a movie that stars Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, which would be a movie duo worthy of checking out no matter what the movie actually was. What may be the most interesting is Smith saying that he thinks they will make it on screen together, which seems to indicate that there is at least a possibility they might not.

The only thing we really know about I Am Legend 2 is that, due to inspiration from The Last Of Us, the sequel is planning to be set decades after the previous movie. As such, it’s possible that Smith’s Robert Neville wasn’t necessarily going to be a major part of the story. If we had only seen flashbacks with Smith that surrounded a story that focused on Michael B. Jordan’s character, both stars could be in the movie without ever actually sharing the screen, but it seems that’s not the current plan.

Whatever happens, there will certainly be a lot of fans watching the I Am Legend sequel. While it may still be years away, what’s clear is that the stars are actively working on it, and as long as they’re both interested, it makes the movie happening much more likely.