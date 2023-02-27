Will Tom Cruise Do Crazy Stunts Forever? Here’s What The Mission: Impossible Star Said

Tom Cruise is an accomplished actor, but he’s also an incredible stunt performer. He's famous for being one of the few major stars that does all his own stunts, but at 60 years old, one has to wonder just how much longer Cruise will be able to continue doing such crazy things. Well, if he has anything to say about it, he’ll keep doing it for his entire career, no matter how old he gets.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked Tom Cruise if he really expected to keep jumping off cliffs and performing HALO jumps when he was 80 or 100-years-old. Cruise was very blunt in saying that he absolutely plans to keep doing the stunts for his entire career. He’s been doing it since he was little, and he’s not stopping now. Cruise said…

I’m planning on it. I’ve been doing it my whole life. Always writing, always working on stories and writing skits. I was that kid that, I would crawl out of the attic and I’d be on the roof and I was about 4 years old because I liked looking at the sky and the clouds and stars.

Tom Cruise is clearly in good shape for 60, probably due in part to the fact that he needs to keep himself in good shape for leading roles, never mind that he needs tp be in good shape to be able to hang on to the side of airplanes and climb up the sides of sheer buildings. While we all know the day will come when Tom Cruise will do his last stunt on the big screen, we don’t know when that day will be, and the actor isn’t planning for it. Check out his full interview below.

It certainly isn’t happening anytime soon. Cruise is in the middle of filming Mission: Impossible 8 and we haven’t even seen part seven yet, so we have a couple more movies in that franchise alone. And that assumes that the eighth film will be Cruise’s last, which seems likely, but certainly is not guaranteed. After that Tom Cruise is planning to film a movie that will have at least some scenes take place in outer space, and Cruise is, as far as we know, planning to do the actual spacewalks himself.

Making a movie in space would seem to be the perfect cap on an incredible career, but if Cruise really is planning to continue to do his own stunts for as long as he can, then even that probably won’t be the end. We'll be adding new movies to the list of upcoming Tom Cruise films for the foreseeable future, and no matter how old he gets, he'll continue to try to push the envelope.