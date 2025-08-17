That Time Billie Eilish's Brother Attended Taylor Swift's Birthday Party And Did 'Something Cringey'

It’s easy to forget celebrities are just like us, until they get starstruck by someone famous themselves. For Billie Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas O’Connell (who goes by the stage name Finneas), that moment happened with Taylor Swift. O'Connell attended a birthday bash of Swift's years ago, and he had a cringey moment I can't even blame him for.

The Grammy-winning music producer isn’t the first celebrity to be starstruck by the Eras Tour performer, and he surely won’t be the last. While promoting his upcoming new album with Ashe, as the group The Favors, Finneas told the The Guardian about the time he attended Taylor Swift’s birthday party, and had an awkward exchange with the “Fortnight” singer herself:

I’m trying to think of something cringey for me … I said thanks for coming to Taylor Swift. At her birthday party. She said, ‘Thank you so much for coming’ and I said, ‘Thank you for coming!’

Swift is known for throwing incredible ragers, from Fourth of July barbecues in Newport to epic costume parties on Halloween. Even when it isn’t her own function, the “Anti-hero” songstress is always the life of the party as she was at Selena Gomez's disco shindig. Just to get a coveted invite to Swift's party would throw me off, so to even speak to her is quite the feat. I think given the star-power and situation, Finneas had a decent interaction, even if it was a little embarrassing.

It's a good thing the Folklore artist has a heart of gold, if her sweet interactions with fans on tour are any indication. I would assume she’s used to reactions like that, and it seems like she was a good sport about the cringey comment at the party.

While I’d like to call Finneas a Swiftie, it’s unclear where he and his sister stand with the Miss Americana star. Yes, the Turning Red composer seems to be friendly enough with Taylor Swift to be invited to her birthday, his sister Billie Eilish has made some pointed comments in the past that allegedly criticize Swift’s marketing techniques. Swift is always releasing multiple ‘limited edition’ versions of her albums and merch, something Eilish considers "wasteful." (Although I can't say I really disagree, I will always consider myself a Swiftie.)

On that note, TS12, The Life Of A Showgirl doesn’t come out until October 3rd, but Swift is already offering four different cover versions of the album on her website. I hope this isn’t a dealbreaker for the “Birds of a Feather” singer, because I’d honestly hate for these two to have beef, with Finneas acting as a middle man.

I would personally love Billie Eilish to collaborate on a future Taylor Swift album. While I think it’s a little late for the “Bejeweled” singer’s upcoming release, Swift is never not working on music, having previously admitted to always saving voice memos on her phone when inspiration strikes. So, the next time Finneas thanks T-Swizzle for coming, I hope it’s in regards to the studio.