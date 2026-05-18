Win A 4K Of Invaders From Mars

In 1953’s Invaders From Mars a young boy sees a spacecraft land in the sandpit over the hill from his house. Soon his parents, plus various authority figures, are acting strangely, having been implanted with devices which put them under the control of Martian invaders, here to sabotage an atomic rocket project. Featuring striking production design by director William Cameron Menzies – which gives us a child’s-eye view of events – It’s a classic of ‘50s sci-fi.

The BFI’s new release (available now on both 4K and Blu-ray) includes a restoration from the original camera negative and master positives. Extras include a new commentary by film writers Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw, a video essay, a retrospective with contributions from the likes of John Landis and Joe Dante, interviews with actor Jimmy Hunt and Menzies’s biographer, and extra footage shot for the European release (including an alternate ending).

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(Image credit: BFI)