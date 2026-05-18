Win A 4K Of Invaders From Mars
We have three UHDs up for grabs!
In 1953’s Invaders From Mars a young boy sees a spacecraft land in the sandpit over the hill from his house. Soon his parents, plus various authority figures, are acting strangely, having been implanted with devices which put them under the control of Martian invaders, here to sabotage an atomic rocket project. Featuring striking production design by director William Cameron Menzies – which gives us a child’s-eye view of events – It’s a classic of ‘50s sci-fi.
The BFI’s new release (available now on both 4K and Blu-ray) includes a restoration from the original camera negative and master positives. Extras include a new commentary by film writers Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw, a video essay, a retrospective with contributions from the likes of John Landis and Joe Dante, interviews with actor Jimmy Hunt and Menzies’s biographer, and extra footage shot for the European release (including an alternate ending).
We have three 4Ks (RRP £27.99) to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.
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Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
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