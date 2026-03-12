Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day Addressed One Of My Theories In Newest Trailer While Sparking Another One

Two years ago, I would not have expected one of my most anticipated 2026 movie releases would be a Steven Spielberg alien movie, and yet here we are, awaiting the bejesus out of the director’s upcoming feature Disclosure Day. Since the first teaser trailer dropped in December, genre-lovers like myself have been mulling over what we should be expecting, and what exactly is happening with Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor’s characters. The newest trailer doesn’t reveal everything, but it does tap into my biggest theory.

The little we know for sure about the movie is that Emily Blunt is a meteorologist who falls into a seemingly alien-oriented fugue state mid-broadcast. Josh O'Connor is someone who finds that he can relate entirely too well to that situation, as Liv Hewson's character stresses out over it all. Now, I’m not saying that my prediction discussed below is solid gold or completely exclusive to my own brain. But here we go.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Disclosure Day Confirmed My Theory That The Story Ties Back To Roswell, New Mexico

Considering Roswell is arguably the most prominent U.S. city that's wholly connected to UFO culture, the idea that it's a core part of the Disclosure Day story makes complete sense. Thus the theorizing in the first place. But exactly how it's being used is still up in the air.

The only time the area's name is mentioned straight away is in the shot of the clapper board, which also sets the time in July. The year isn't noted anywhere, but July of '47 is indeed when UFO reports surfaced in New Mexico. There's one more detail to note here as well. Colman Domingo's character can be heard and seen uttering this statement, though the context isn't exactly clear.

This 79-year campaign of terror and lies has to end.

What year is 79 years before our current a=date of 2026? Why, 1947 of course. We don't need tin-foil hats on to make the declarative statement that they're all in on it. Who? Who isn't might be the better question.

Also possibly supporting this notion: if aliens haven't been living amongst humans on Earth for more than half a century, and one suddenly arrived one day and took over a random woman, would it really count as "disclosure" for that information to be disseminated to the public? Not really. In my mind, the word "disclosure" implies the information at hand has been hidden and covered up for a long time; like nearly 80 years worth of time.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It's obviously hard to gauge how every single character's arc will go in this movie without a lot more footage to go on, but I'm particularly intrigued by Domingo's mysterious character, whose direct connection to the plot is still unknown. Considering he's the one who references Roswell with the aforementioned quote, I'm certainly interested to learn more about him.

One of Domingo's trailer moments takes place on what appears to be within a movie or TV soundstage, most notably indicated by the rear-side of a wall set piece. Which indicates he's in the entertainment industry. It doesn't take a huge leap to connect that character to one of the most iconic filmmakers of all time, Stanley Kubrick.

Why? Well, Stanley Kubrick has long been connected to the oft-debunked conspiracy theory that he actually filmed the Apollo 11 moon landing footage, including Neil Armstrong's first steps on its surface. That claim has been pervasive enough to spark a segment in the nutty Shining fan-theory documentary Room 237, and remains cited as a source of "proof" for those who do not believe humans have ever traveled in space.

From there, we can apply that general idea onto Domingo's character. He's obviously not old enough to have filmed anything to pose as Rowell videos or the 1969 space mission, but it's possible he's currently employed in secret by the U.S. government to craft "fake" videos that devalue and delegitimize any authentic footage of aliens or spacecraft that may exist.

I believe the character's tone in the trailer plays into the idea that he'll start rebelling against his authority figures in order to give the American public the truth, or whatever might come closest to being accepted as truth. If he was truly aligned with the Powers That Be, I don't think he'd be saying things like "Everything will become clear," since there'd be nothing to clear up.

Or maybe he comes from a family of artists who were all responsible for creating falsified footage for the U.S. government to use to cause fear in the public. But probably not. I think the aliens themselves will be scarier, even without a giant invasion happening.

Find out one way or another whether these theories have anything to do with all the deer sightings in trailers when Disclosure Day hits theaters on June 12, 2026.