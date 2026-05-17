After Savannah Guthrie Takes On New Gig At NBC, Why Today Show Staffers Are (Allegedly) ‘Worried’
The NBC anchor is having quite the year.
Savannah Guthrie has had to deal with unfathomable heartbreak this year with the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother Nancy and, even though she’s returned to The Today Show, things reportedly aren't the same. How could they be? So many questions remain unanswered since the last time Nancy Guthrie was seen. For that reason it came as a surprise that Savannah has signed on to host the upcoming Wordle game show. And, apparently, the news has sparked concern amongst some of her NBC colleagues.
There is allegedly some fear from Savannah Guthrie’s friends and Today Show family that she’s pushing herself too hard, Naughty But Nice substack owner Rob Shuter says, especially after all she’s been through and the continued stress of both her personal and professional life. The gossip columnist reports:
It’s unfortunate that Savannah Guthrie would have to worry about ratings right now, as she and her family still don’t know what happened on the night of January 31, when Nancy Guthrie was reportedly taken from her home against her will. Nancy’s whereabouts and condition are still unknown.
Yet NBC didn’t get the ratings bump it expected from Savannah Guthrie’s return in April, and The Today Show remains in tight competition with Good Morning America for that daytime audience. One source said now’s not the time for other projects to start pulling Guthrie’s attention. They said:
Wordle aside, it sounds like the longtime NBC anchor has — quite understandably — had some rough moments on set since her first episode back on April 6, even sometimes getting emotional during commercial breaks. She also left suddenly from the May 6th edition of the morning show, returning the next day without explanation. Her emotional state allegedly has colleagues worried, as another insider reportedly told Shuter:
Remaining busy to keep from thinking about your grief is definitely something that many people do, and it’s hard to see this news about Wordle and not suspect that’s part of her reasoning for taking on more work. However, Rob Shuter says nobody at The Today Show doubts her abilities or blames her for taking a new opportunity, with yet another insider apparently saying:
Wordle will be produced by Jimmy Fallon, reportedly to air on NBC in 2027. Savannah Guthrie is apparently a dedicated Wordle player, so the decision to cast her as the new game show’s host makes sense in that regard. It just sounds like those around her want to also make sure she’s not taking on more than she can handle during these difficult times.
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Stay tuned for more updates on Savannah Guthrie and Wordle.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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