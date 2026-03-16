Win A 4K Of Fear In The Night

The last hurrah for Hammer’s line of psychological thrillers – titles like Maniac, Nightmare and Hysteria – 1972’s Fear In The Night stars Judy Geeson as the mentally fragile Peggy, who, after being attacked by a mystery figure with a prosthetic arm, relocates to a rural boarding school with her teacher husband (Ralph Bates). It’s not long until she meets the headmaster (Peter Cushing) – have a guess how many limbs he has! The film also features Joan Collins as the head’s deliciously bitchy wife.



Studiocanal’s new dual-format Collector’s Edition features a new 4K restoration on UHD and Blu-ray discs, a 64-page booklet, and two posters. Extras include a talking head by Kim Newman, a 2017 retrospective, and two archival commentary tracks: one featuring director Jimmy Sangster; the other film writer Troy Howarth. Fear In The Night is out on 23 March, and we have three copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

(Image credit: Studiocanal)