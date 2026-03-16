Win A 4K Of Fear In The Night
We have three copies of the Hammer movie up for grabs
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The last hurrah for Hammer’s line of psychological thrillers – titles like Maniac, Nightmare and Hysteria – 1972’s Fear In The Night stars Judy Geeson as the mentally fragile Peggy, who, after being attacked by a mystery figure with a prosthetic arm, relocates to a rural boarding school with her teacher husband (Ralph Bates). It’s not long until she meets the headmaster (Peter Cushing) – have a guess how many limbs he has! The film also features Joan Collins as the head’s deliciously bitchy wife.
Studiocanal’s new dual-format Collector’s Edition features a new 4K restoration on UHD and Blu-ray discs, a 64-page booklet, and two posters. Extras include a talking head by Kim Newman, a 2017 retrospective, and two archival commentary tracks: one featuring director Jimmy Sangster; the other film writer Troy Howarth. Fear In The Night is out on 23 March, and we have three copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.