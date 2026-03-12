This Movie Crossword Puzzle Is All About Alien Films
Friendly aliens, scary aliens and everything in between.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
With Alan Ritchson's War Machine trending on Netflix and Project Hail Mary set to arrive in theaters soon (read Eric's review), I've got aliens on the brain. That led to this week's movie quiz being entirely focused on alien movies. Whether they're the friendly visitors from other parts of the universe or the scary invaders that fuel our nightmares, who doesn't love a good alien movie? A general knowledge of popular movies involving aliens is a must to solve all of the clues in the puzzle below.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.