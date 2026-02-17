My Curiosity About Steven Spielberg's New Alien Movie Is Growing Over One Peculiar Thing

Y’all, there’s a new alien movie from Steven Spielberg smack dab in the middle of the 2026 movie schedule, and I don’t think we’re talking enough about it. This is the filmmaker who made E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, two of the best sci-fi movies of all time! As the marketing for the movie Disclosure Day starts to roll out, there’s one aspect of the overall mysterious storyline that’s really starting to catch my attention.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What’s With All The Deers In Disclosure Day?

If you looked at the trailer for Disclosure Day, you must have noticed quite a few deer make an appearance in it. Yes, deer. In the opening scene of the first teaser, Josh O’Connor’s character notices a group of deer staring at him outside through a window. In another moment from the trailer, a young girl is seen looking at a deer (and a red cardinal) that both seem to be inside her room. And then there’s the fact that on one of the posters featuring O’Connor, an outline of a deer is prominently displayed. Check it out below:

A post shared by Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) A photo posted by on

And, Blunt’s character poster has an outline of the cardinal. What’s up with these animals being such big parts of Disclosure Day in what we know to be an alien movie? It beats me, but it has me scratching my head in a good way.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I’m Thoroughly Confused, But It Has Me More Intrigued For It

We know that Disclosure Day is based on an original idea by Spielberg and a script by David Koepp, who also penned scripts for some of the filmmaker’s other movies like Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The basic premise is that it’s about what happens in the aftermath of humanity discovering that extraterrestrial life officially exists by the government. The movie has an incredible cast aside from Blunt and O’Connor, including Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Wyatt Russell.

In a climate where I think a lot of trailers give away way too much about what to expect from a movie, I’m really interested in Disclosure Day’s mystery and how deer will be involved in the whole thing. It seems pretty random at the moment, but it’s adding an element of intrigue because it feels like such an unexpected element to be in an alien movie.

And, what’s going on with the characters’ eyes? It seems like there are some tests that happen that change their eye color, and I wonder how that’s going to be connected to the storyline, because WTF?

Now, Domingo has teased that Disclosure Day has “so much heart” and asks the question of “how do we come together in our humanity?” following existential questions like aliens being among us. Perhaps nature will be a major part of how these extraterrestrials decide to communicate with humans?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, I’m excited to experience a fresh concept from Spielberg on the subject of aliens after all the movies on the subject he’s done prior. My curiosity will certainly continue until Disclosure Day comes to theaters this June 12.