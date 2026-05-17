Zoe Saldaña Turns Two-Toned Lingerie Into A Lacy Event Dress That's Perfect For Summer

Within the fashion world, Zoe Saldaña is arguably a sneaky favorite. She rarely goes for something bold and over the top so, sometimes, her looks might pass fans by. But, simultaneously, the A-lister is one of the most consistent best dressed in Hollywood. On that note, Saldaña recently proved that statement with a summer look that I’m absolutely adoring, and it might be one of her best lace looks yet. Even better, it’s from a designer the actress is known to love.

The Emilia Perez star recently showed out for a Cartier event in Saint-Tropez, France. You can't just wear any outfit when you’re in the south of France, and Saldaña knew it. She opted for an absolutely stunning two-toned orange lingerie lace look by Saint Laurent, and it's absolutely to die for. She notably paired the piece with one of the most show-stopping pieces from Cartier’s collection, the Haryma necklace, and features both yellow and orange diamonds that match incredibly with her dress. You can see the look in a post from Saldaña’s Instagram below:

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It seems like it would be easy for this dress to come off just as lingerie, but the movie star makes it look elegant and classy for such a high-end event. I love that she paired the look with a slicked back bun, drawing more attention to the stunning jewelry and the dress. I personally love Saldaña in Saint Laurent as well. She wore the designer when she became a 2025 Oscar winner, as well as when she presented at the Oscars in lace earlier this year. It’s a great partnership, and I hope to see more collaborations between Saldaña and the fashion brand.

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This look also proves that lace is back for the summer. Teyana Taylor wore an all lace bodysuit at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026, which hinted at a burgeoning trend. Then, Zendaya wore a sheer white lace look by Harris Reed to promote The Drama, and, for me, it was one of her most memorable from that press tour. With this stunning lace look from Saldaña, I feel like a trend has been cemented as the look of the summer, and I'm totally here for it!

Lace is a great way to look elevated and classy, while also sexy and chic, especially as the weather gets warmer. Saldaña's move to pair such a stunning lace piece with a one-of-a-kind necklace shows how much accessorizing can change a fashion moment and make lingerie more than a bedroom look. Also, orange is not an easy color to pull off, but this extremely warm look couldn’t be more fitting for the setting -- and it makes Saldaña glow in the process.

When Zoe Saldana isn’t making a fashion statement in the south of France, she's further cementing her status as one of the highest grossing actresses of all time. You can see her in her latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is currently available to purchase on digital platforms. She also serves as an executive producer on the action film, The Bluff, which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription.