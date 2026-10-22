I'd Been Wondering About Star-Lord's Future In The MCU. Someone Finally Asked Chris Pratt
What's going on with Peter Quill?
It's an exciting time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday, while we're getting weekly episodes of VisionQuest for those with a Disney+ subscription. Still, there are a number of big questions that have about the shared universe. Chief among them is if/when we might see Chris Pratt's Star-Lord return. Luckily, someone recently asked the Parks & Recreation star that very question.
Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Guardians of the Galaxy is a fan favorite franchise. The end of Vol. 3 claimed that Star-Lord would be back, but there's been no indication as to when/how this will go down in the years that have passed. While appearing on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast (via Variety), the 47-year-old actor addressed this lingering question, saying:
Well, this is hopeful. While Pratt didn't give any concrete answers as to when Star-Lord will show up next, it sounds like there are still plans for him to return as Peter Quill in the MCU. He's continued to be in contact with the powers that be, even if he's been on a bit of a hiatus since Guardians 3. I'd love some more information, but at least we know that he's still interested in returning as the cosmic hero.
Chris Pratt wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, but there are still some fans hoping he'll appear. After all, Kevin Feige confirmed there were more actors included. Case in point: Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers. So maybe Peter Quill will show up after all.
When we last saw Star-Lord, he had departed the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving Rocket in charge of the team of superheroes. Peter finally returned to Earth for good, reuniting with his grandfather in the process. He seems to be happy to be back with his family, but superheroes are rarely able to retire for good.
If Pratt doesn't end up appearing in Doomsday, maybe he'll be able to reprise his role as Peter Quill in its sequel Secret Wars. With the multiverse in play just about anything seems possible, and these crossover movies might be the opportunity to bring Star-Lord back into the fold. Fans like me would certainly love it.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, fans can re-watch Chris Pratt's time in the shared universe over on Disney+.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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